Brad Molloy: All aboard the spice wagon

“Apples peaches pumpkin pie. Who's afraid to holler I?”
— Jan and the Techniques
Folks, I have a question. Can anyone explain to me how it is that we went from hazy, hot and humid to frigid, drab and dreary all in the span of a week? Seriously, just last weekend I was wearing shorts and sneakers feeling fit as a fiddle but over the course of the past seven days I have been gradually spending my quality patio time layering up more and more as the sun goes down.
It started with just putting on jeans before advancing to sweatshirts. The fire pit that is usually only a centerpiece is now a having to pull its weight once the sky gets dark. I kid you not, I'm about 10 degrees away from ordering a Snuggie just to sit outside. And yes, I know Mother Nature will eventually hit the snooze button on summer and we'll all be stuck watching the fall colors in our cut-offs and tank tops, but in the meantime I'm shaking like a leaf on a tree that hasn't fallen yet.
Don't get me wrong. I love the fall. I love apple cider and doughnuts. I love seeing the countryside go from emerald to russet, and I even like wearing my big bulky sweaters no matter how much I might complain about it at the moment. However, and I can't stress this enough, what is up with all this pumpkin spice nonsense?
It's as though every company has collectively decided all products, no matter how banal, can instantly be improved with adding a little spice of the pumpkin variety. Think I'm joking? Let's take a test. I'll give you three items and you tell me which one is totally made up.
Up first, pumpkin spice Pringles (yes, the potato chip.) Second, we have pumpkin spice toothpaste and lastly, a dog treat that is tinged with, you guessed it, pumpkin spice. Have you figured it yet? To those playing at home, it was a trick question because for some reason that I can't begin to explain, all three of these products exist.
The first one sounds like a double-dog-dare gone horribly wrong. The second, I can almost condone because what choice other than mint do you have? But the third? This is where I draw the line. Not to sound judgmental, but Miss Maggie (the puppy) greets most of her fellow K-9 pals with a gentle sniff of the tail and not once has she ever taken a whiff off a beagle and gone “Pumpkin? Oh, how delightful!”
I can't even get a cup of coffee without having to deal with this baloney. Fist off, it's not coffee anymore, it's a latte. Ooh la la. And I can't just have cream and sugar otherwise what's the point, right? Wrong! It's coffee, not a mood ring! I'm sure you're wishing I would just chill with my commentary, but unfortunately, with the weather the way it is, I'm already doing just that.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com