Brad Molloy: All aboard the spice wagon

“Apples peaches pumpkin pie. Who's afraid to holler I?”

— Jan and the Techniques

Folks, I have a question. Can anyone explain to me how it is that we went from hazy, hot and humid to frigid, drab and dreary all in the span of a week? Seriously, just last weekend I was wearing shorts and sneakers feeling fit as a fiddle but over the course of the past seven days I have been gradually spending my quality patio time layering up more and more as the sun goes down.

It started with just putting on jeans before advancing to sweatshirts. The fire pit that is usually only a centerpiece is now a having to pull its weight once the sky gets dark. I kid you not, I'm about 10 degrees away from ordering a Snuggie just to sit outside. And yes, I know Mother Nature will eventually hit the snooze button on summer and we'll all be stuck watching the fall colors in our cut-offs and tank tops, but in the meantime I'm shaking like a leaf on a tree that hasn't fallen yet.

Don't get me wrong. I love the fall. I love apple cider and doughnuts. I love seeing the countryside go from emerald to russet, and I even like wearing my big bulky sweaters no matter how much I might complain about it at the moment. However, and I can't stress this enough, what is up with all this pumpkin spice nonsense?