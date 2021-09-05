Brad Molloy: Another round of education

“You don't hate history; you hate the way it was taught.”
— Stephen Ambrose
Welcome to September, my friends! Time for summer vacations to end and school to begin. Big yellow buses will soon be stampeding through the streets at ungodly early hours as excited children line up on corners waiting anxiously to take them, well, take them pretty much anywhere at this point.
You know things have been rough when the biggest selling point on going back to school is being able to leave your house. I'm not sure what it says about our home lives but when teens and tweens are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed about going to class, then you know things have taken a turn. But you know who I really feel sorry for? The teachers. I'm not talking about their summer vacations coming to a close, but the job itself.
I mean, say you're a sixth-grade math instructor. Even if you teach the kids to count to one million, at the end of the year, it's not like you're promoted to teaching seventh once June hits. Every September must feel like the movie "Groundhog Day", repeating the same lessons on an endless loop until you retire. It is a noble profession, don’t get me wrong, just one that I couldn't see myself doing.
I like history and learning about the past and how things were done centuries ago, but if it was up to me to teach it, that's a lesson no one wants to learn. Personally, I'd get bored having to do the same syllabus ad nauseam, and sooner than later I'd find myself becoming more creative when it came to the “facts.” I'd explain to those yearning for an education that the movie "Rocky IV" was actually a documentary that chronicled the disbanding of the Soviet Union. I might even go so far as to explain how Rome was indeed built in just one day and that the great pyramids of Giza were not ancient tombs to the pharaohs but man's first attempts at building a skateboard ramp.
The Colosseum? That was where NASCAR was invented. And the Trojan Horse? It wasn’t a horse filled with soldiers, but rather a donkey that farted uncontrollably. Best of all? No one would even question anything because I’d be the student’s favorite teacher. I wouldn’t give out homework, and I certainly wouldn’t make them take any tests, standard or otherwise.
How would the children be graded, you may ask? Simple. I’d use the honor system, allowing the kids to grade themselves. If they receive an “F” on their report card, then those unfortunate few really don't need history anyway.
In all seriousness, though, be careful on the roads, and if you see a school bus stopping then make sure you do the same. These kids have enough trouble avoiding balls in gym class without having to dodge traffic, as well.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com