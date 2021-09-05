Brad Molloy: Another round of education

“You don't hate history; you hate the way it was taught.”

— Stephen Ambrose

Welcome to September, my friends! Time for summer vacations to end and school to begin. Big yellow buses will soon be stampeding through the streets at ungodly early hours as excited children line up on corners waiting anxiously to take them, well, take them pretty much anywhere at this point.

You know things have been rough when the biggest selling point on going back to school is being able to leave your house. I'm not sure what it says about our home lives but when teens and tweens are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed about going to class, then you know things have taken a turn. But you know who I really feel sorry for? The teachers. I'm not talking about their summer vacations coming to a close, but the job itself.

I mean, say you're a sixth-grade math instructor. Even if you teach the kids to count to one million, at the end of the year, it's not like you're promoted to teaching seventh once June hits. Every September must feel like the movie "Groundhog Day", repeating the same lessons on an endless loop until you retire. It is a noble profession, don’t get me wrong, just one that I couldn't see myself doing.