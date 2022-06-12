Brad Molloy: Appreciation for a life well lived

Editor's note: Brad Molloy, who wrote a Sunday humor column roughly 780 times for The Citizen since his first piece was published on Aug. 27, 2006, passed away suddenly on June 5 at the age of 50. In his column space today, we're publishing a tribute written in Brad's voice, which was submitted by his family in lieu of a traditional obituary. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is handling arrangements. Brad was a true friend of The Citizen family and we are deeply saddened about his death, and wish to express our condolences to the Molloy family.

“Into this world I came a nameless face and I’ll exit a faceless name.” — Brad Molloy

Friends, life is not all that complicated. First, we let our parents screw us up the best they could. Then we make a ton of bad decisions of our own. Then we get older, wiser, but a bit worn and weary. Allow me to explain ...

When we are little, our parents taught us that there’s a Santa Claus, and that if you are a “good boy” he will bring you piles of great toys. When Santa does come through with the goods, your brothers break most of your toys, and you hear your father say to your mother in the kitchen, “Just go to Ames and get him another one.” It is then you realize that your parents lie to you about basically everything, but what else could they do?

So you move on to the bad-decision phase of life. You do things like join the carnival to see the world, and you start smoking because it is cool to be a “bad boy.” You join a band, even though you’re not a musician. You’re a wise mouth, know it all.

But then the next phase of life kicks in, and you’re no longer a wise mouth ... you are just wiser. You are on time. You pay your bills on time. You start marching to your own drum, and you’re pretty much OK with it. You figure out that having unconditional love from a dog named Maggie (that weighs less than a bag of sugar but is just as sweet) is true love. You learn that seeing an eagle in Montezuma is a million times worth getting up for. You learn that helping others is never a bad thing for you or them. You learn that you bring value to this world, and that at the end of the day, we all just want love, acceptance ... and that we are all weirdos.

So then folks, it is on to the worn and weary phase of life. I am worn, a bit weary, and I guess my body is too. On Sunday, I laid down for a nap, and my heart and body decided not to wake up. I won’t miss the stress of this world, I won’t miss mowing or snow blowing, griping about taxes, or traffic on Grant Avenue. What I will miss is you, and I hope you will miss me. And remember, you don’t always have time to put things off until next Sunday; take care of yourselves today.

