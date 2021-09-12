Brad Molloy: Catching up on the drive by

“If you ain't first, you're last.”

— Reese Bobby

My dears, social media was flooded this week with photos of students posing before signs celebrating their “First day of ...” progress. The pictures were all pretty cute though some were bittersweet as the senior ones held titles like “Last first day.” Admittedly nothing quite prepares you for how much time has flown by like seeing the girl you had a crush on in high school post snapshots of her own children now entering their senior year.

Seems like yesterday I was the one boarding the bus, and now I’m stuck in traffic behind one. It’s this last point I’m taking issue with, because children can get hurt when drivers don't follow one simple rule. I can’t believe I have to repeat this two weeks in a row, but if you see a school bus with its lights flashing, press down on the brake pedal until it hits the floor and don’t let up until the wheels on the bus go round and round.