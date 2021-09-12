Brad Molloy: Catching up on the drive by

“If you ain't first, you're last.”
— Reese Bobby
My dears, social media was flooded this week with photos of students posing before signs celebrating their “First day of ...” progress. The pictures were all pretty cute though some were bittersweet as the senior ones held titles like “Last first day.” Admittedly nothing quite prepares you for how much time has flown by like seeing the girl you had a crush on in high school post snapshots of her own children now entering their senior year.
Seems like yesterday I was the one boarding the bus, and now I’m stuck in traffic behind one. It’s this last point I’m taking issue with, because children can get hurt when drivers don't follow one simple rule. I can’t believe I have to repeat this two weeks in a row, but if you see a school bus with its lights flashing, press down on the brake pedal until it hits the floor and don’t let up until the wheels on the bus go round and round.
Listen, the most dangerous activity we do on a daily basis is driving a car, and even though we all think we’re good at it, we also collectively believe that everyone else with a license is a complete moron. In fact, I was even taught to think this by my dad when I was first handed the keys to the truck. He said “Remember, Tiger, always keep your eyes on the other cars because people get stupid when they get behind a wheel.” He also told me to always keep my eyes on the road at all times while also being on the lookout for pedestrians. It’s little wonder that my vision is as screwed up as it is since I was being taught to maintain three points of focus at once!
Like most, I took a driving test when I was 16 and haven’t had to answer any other vehicular questions since, well, other than those from police officers asking if I knew how fast I was going. So, with public safety in mind, I’m giving a refresher when it comes to being king of the road. Red means stop. Green means go. Yellow means you need to either have excellent horsepower or really good brakes because your window of opportunity is about to close and a decision needs to be made.
Turn signals, just like seat belts, are a requirement by law and should be used anytime your car is going to go in a different direction other than straight. I know it may not be sporty to give the other drivers a heads up as to your intentions, but keep in mind that you’re not living in a Ricky Bobby movie and a little courtesy can go a long way. Lastly, I can’t help but wonder if we were tested more than once in our lives, would we even pass? And if we did pass, would we use our blinkers before doing so?
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com