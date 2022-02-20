Brad Molloy: Cracking the cookie conspiracy

“C is for cookies. That's good enough for me.”

– Cookie Monster

Friends, I'm not a big conspiracy theory person. I don't believe in Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster or that aliens crashed landed in Roswell, New Mexico. I mean yes, aliens are real, but you'll never convince me that an interstellar flight crew having the ability to traverse the galaxy avoiding asteroids and moons of all sizes somehow accidentally took a header into a dessert out west.

Think about it; my Dodge has a backup camera that beeps if I get too close to the curb yet can't even begin to reach light-speeds even if I splurged on premium gas. So, to think that an extraterrestrial spacecraft doesn't have a planet warning buzzer seems pretty far fetched. Be that as it may, I do think there is a conspiracy afoot, only this one is more Earthbound. Of course, I'm talking about the Girl Scouts of America. You now the ones, those tweens with their green sashes and big smiles? Yes, them. Allow me to explain.

I was in the break room this week staring down a sad sandwich of cheese and baloney when my eyes drifted across the table and there it was — the yearly cookie sales form. Now I'm not saying that the Girl Scouts are up to some sinister plot with their cookie campaign, but I'm starting to get the feeling that they are manipulating me nonetheless. Why else would there be a conveniently placed catalog right where I'm about to eat my stale lunch knowing full well that I can't say no to a Thin Mint?

Yes, you could say that that's not a conspiracy so much as a marketing tactic, but that's just what they'd want you to think, wouldn't they? I mean really, you're telling me that it was all just “accidental” that someone left the flier opened to the exact page announcing the addition of the latest variety known as Adventurefuls that are, in the words of the Girls Scouts propaganda machine, an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.” Please. I may not be the smartest man, but it just seems a little too easy to explain it all away like this.

What I think is that the Girl Scouts are tracking our habits and analyzing the patterns to catch us at our most vulnerable. They know right where the break rooms of America are located and are specifically targeting those among us who can't say no to Shortbreads. Why else would they set up displays outside grocery stores? Convenience? No! It's because they know that's where we go when we're hungry. So, let me just say publicly that I'm on to you ladies and know that one day, one day, I'll expose what you're all really up to.

In the meantime, can I please get three boxes of Tagalongs? Hey, I know it's a conspiracy, but I have to admit it's a pretty tasty one!

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

