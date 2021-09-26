Brad Molloy: Don't need to add fear to my fall

Just because I’ve decided to get that warm fuzzy feeling over fall doesn’t mean that I’m going to put all my chips on the table — or leaves on the ground as it were — because there is something I still won’t do no matter what time of year it is: Go into a corn maze.

I’m no coward, but I’ve seen enough horror movies and episodes of the "X-Files" to know that stories of people who wander into corn fields are never resolved with a happy ending. I mean, the whole premise seems pretty sketchy right from the start. You pay a farmer a few bucks to walk out into the acreage in order to become disoriented among the harvest. Oh, fun for me! There's nothing I like better than to lose my bearings in a creepy pasture.

Listen, I get nervous enough not being able to find my car in a packed parking lot so I can only imagine the panic I'd have trying to work my way out of a field. Want more excitement? There are mystery mazes, as well, which have all the fun of getting lost with the added bonus of being chased by an axe-wielding maniac. What am I supposed to do in that situation other than soil my briefs? Sorry, but if I wanted to see that kind of “mystery” I'd watch an episode of "Scooby Doo" and call it a day. So yes, I'm being positive about autumn, but the only howling I ever want to hear is from a little dog with sinus issues.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

