Brad Molloy: Don't need to add fear to my fall

“Not all those who wander are lost.”
— J.R.R. Tolkien
So, my friends, I understand the past few weeks I have been a bit negative in regard to the seasons, and I apologize, but this week autumn became official and I plan on embracing the change.
Gone are my board shorts and tanning oil, the beach blankets and Igloo coolers. In their place out come the wool cardigans and jean jackets. Granted, not much has changed quite yet except the fact that the sun is setting around 6 p.m. instead of 9 so an evening at home actually feels like an evening instead of an afternoon watching television before going off to bed. Also, my morning commute is starting off in the dark, so I’ve actually been able to enjoy some pretty magnificent sunrises as of late.
That's a sentence I never thought I’d use, as I’ve always been more of a night owl than an early bird. Also, even though I complain about darn near everything, I do enjoy being able to sleep in the relative silence now that the air conditioner has been turned to the Off position. I say “relative silence” because Ms. Maggie (the puppy) has what we in our household would call a “snoring issue.” How a small dog can imitate the bellow of a fog horn and not wake herself up is beyond me, but somehow she manages to accomplish this feat every single night.
Just because I’ve decided to get that warm fuzzy feeling over fall doesn’t mean that I’m going to put all my chips on the table — or leaves on the ground as it were — because there is something I still won’t do no matter what time of year it is: Go into a corn maze.
I’m no coward, but I’ve seen enough horror movies and episodes of the "X-Files" to know that stories of people who wander into corn fields are never resolved with a happy ending. I mean, the whole premise seems pretty sketchy right from the start. You pay a farmer a few bucks to walk out into the acreage in order to become disoriented among the harvest. Oh, fun for me! There's nothing I like better than to lose my bearings in a creepy pasture.
Listen, I get nervous enough not being able to find my car in a packed parking lot so I can only imagine the panic I'd have trying to work my way out of a field. Want more excitement? There are mystery mazes, as well, which have all the fun of getting lost with the added bonus of being chased by an axe-wielding maniac. What am I supposed to do in that situation other than soil my briefs? Sorry, but if I wanted to see that kind of “mystery” I'd watch an episode of "Scooby Doo" and call it a day. So yes, I'm being positive about autumn, but the only howling I ever want to hear is from a little dog with sinus issues.
