Brad Molloy: Fast food on a slow road

“A cannibal is someone who walks into a restaurant and orders a waiter.”

— Morey Amsterdam

Friends, before I begin today’s column, I want to share a little story. It was 1995. The height of the George Forman Grill craze, and the grill was on everyone’s Christmas list just like the bread machine would be a few years later. Remember that phase? When everyone and their mother was going to start baking their own bread at home? Yeah, that didn’t last long now, did it?

Anyway, everyone wanted one. That is, except for yours truly. It’s not that I was deliberately trying to buck the trend, but I didn’t trust a fat removing device that was being infomercialed by a guy that was easily pushing two hundred and sixty pounds. I’m not shaming George about his weight, but if his product worked so well then he’d be looking more like Usain Bolt if it was being used with any regularity. That and, I already owned an oven so why would I need an additional grill to accessorize it? Also, not to brag, but I’ve been using my Sunbeam waffle maker for years prior in the same way yet it had never occurred to me to try and market the idea publicly.

So, what’s my point you may be asking? Well, that year I received five — count 'em five — George Foreman Grills as presents. Keep in mind I hadn’t even asked for one let alone multiples. Armed with this knowledge, let’s get into the latest news which is that Auburn will soon be home to a Popeye’s Chicken franchise as presented by the Auburn Planning Board for an upcoming Grant Avenue Project.

Now before I bite into the crispy meat of this topic, let me just say that I was shocked to learn Auburn even had a planning board! I had always thought the headache of driving down Grant Avenue was just a byproduct of capitalism, but to hear that it was actually planned out this way … mind blown! Secondly, and I'm afraid to even ask this, but do we really need another establishment serving food, fast or otherwise?

Seriously, you can buy chicken fried 50 different ways from McNuggets to a family bucket, so the addition of a Popeye's just seems redundant. Conversely, no matter how good the sides are, is ordering a two-piece really worth the traffic hassle that will come along with your order? And this isn't an uneducated rant here. As someone that's had a heart attack, I know a thing or two about clogged arterials, and I can tell already that as soon as the grand opening sign goes up, so will my blood pressure as I try to maneuver around the line of cars waiting to get in.

Look I'm all for progress, but I find it odd that the view from any of these fast-food restaurants on Grant Avenue is that of yet another fast food restaurant right across the street. I bet no one considered that when they started. Or perhaps I'm wrong, and it was all part of the plan.

