Brad Molloy: Handing out some good advice

“Halloween was confusing. All my life my parents said 'Never take candy from strangers.' Then they’d dress me up and tell me to go beg for it.”

— Rita Rudner

Friends, before I begin, I want to take a moment to acknowledge that today is World Mental Health Day. I understand that these are strange times we are finding ourselves in as every day feels more and more like living in an ever-accelerating flip-book.

Too often we can get caught up in 24-hour news cycles spouting doom and gloom, social media platforms that feel less social and more performance than anything else. Existing in a world that is constantly engaged can leave many feeling disconnected and alone. Life without an Instagram filter can look pretty unpleasant, so I’m here to tell you that if you need to take a moment to decompress, please do so. Also know that you’re not being greedy for taking a break; you’re being healthy. If you think I’m joking, then please allow me to demonstrate.