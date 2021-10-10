Brad Molloy: Handing out some good advice

“Halloween was confusing. All my life my parents said 'Never take candy from strangers.' Then they’d dress me up and tell me to go beg for it.”
— Rita Rudner
Friends, before I begin, I want to take a moment to acknowledge that today is World Mental Health Day. I understand that these are strange times we are finding ourselves in as every day feels more and more like living in an ever-accelerating flip-book.
Too often we can get caught up in 24-hour news cycles spouting doom and gloom, social media platforms that feel less social and more performance than anything else. Existing in a world that is constantly engaged can leave many feeling disconnected and alone. Life without an Instagram filter can look pretty unpleasant, so I’m here to tell you that if you need to take a moment to decompress, please do so. Also know that you’re not being greedy for taking a break; you’re being healthy. If you think I’m joking, then please allow me to demonstrate.
Indy race cars are some of the finest tuned machines in the world but even they are required to take several pit stops during any given race. Why? Because no matter how well the engine is tooled, no matter how perfect its body is, it still needs to be refueled and have its tires changed out otherwise it runs the risk of either stalling out or losing traction and going sideways. And don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed, because just like in racing, pit crews are there for a reason and no one has ever crossed the finish line without assistance.
As for this week’s column, I’m beginning to notice that there are basically three types of people in this world. Those that decorate for Christmas, the ones who decorate for Halloween and the rest of us who are left to stare at the other two as they turn their homes into stationary parade floats.
Look, I like being festive as much as the next person, but for some people merely putting a pumpkin on the porch or a wreath on the door will never be enough. As far as Halloween goes, over-the-top is just the starting point as front yards are transformed into grave yards and crypts. Inflatables that look as though they should be sponsored by Macy’s are placed next to cotton-inspired cobwebs. Skeletons of every species imaginable sit like sentries all awaiting the big night when they can scare little children that come looking for candy.
And just like those yuletide yokels, flickering lights are all the rage. There are yellows and oranges — and where would they be without strobes? The worst part though is knowing that if they cut back a little on the electrical budget, they could use that savings to invest in full-sized Snickers. But no, they’re handing out bite-sized teats as though no one would notice.
