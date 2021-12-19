Brad Molloy: It's a wrap on Christmas

“Perfect the wrap, and you can put whatever you want in the box.”

— Laurie Moor

Here we go, my friends. We're in the last lap, the home stretch, the final countdown to Christmas! In six days all the months of saving money only to spend it in seconds will finally be fulfilled as those we love open the gifts we think they deserve.

Christmas is a season of giving, but before we start toasting any of the exchanges, we have to first wrap up all those presents so they will look just right under the tree. It is in this final task we find ourselves losing the last of our generous spirit, because it's not enough that we had to fight our way through the endless tide of consumers and max out our credit cards in order to acquire that certain something our loved ones have been wishing for, but now we have to repackage all those expensive buys or else the magic of Christmas will suddenly be lost.

Why is it that that the new flat-screen television you bought for your family is a nice and expensive gift but it isn't until you shroud it in thin paper that it somehow becomes a present? It isn't bad enough that you had to take out a second mortgage on the house to afford the latest I-Whatever, you still need to perform some ornamental origami before it can be placed under the tree as though a naked box is somehow a lewd holiday exchange.

Each year it's the same. You clear off the dining room table, unroll the wrapping paper and quickly lose your mind. First there's too much, and then there's too little. It's like trying to fold a fitted sheet wearing only mittens. With each pass of the scissors you can feel your sanity eroding away like a snowball in the sun, because even if all things turn out perfect and all your creases somehow do align, inevitably you can't reach the scotch tape in time before it all unfolds on you.

And then, as if to add insult to injury once all the packages finally are covered, you can't tell which box holds what gift. So now you have to start tearing them open as if it's a dress rehearsal! It's hard enough as it is to find that perfect present, so why does it need to be disguised? The only thing worse than the wrapping are those freaks in the family that want to “save the paper” as if it has anything to do with the gift itself. Unless of course you bought them a fire pit but even then, it seems weird.

With any luck, though, you'll get through these next couple of days unscathed and your yuletide will be burning bright come Saturday. Just try not to get too discouraged with the gift wrap and keep in mind that it's never really about what's under the tree as it is those around it. From Miss Maggie (the puppy) and me, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas!

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

