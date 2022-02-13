Brad Molloy: It's game day, baby!

“Football is the most important of the less important things in the world.”

— Carlo Ancelotti

Here we go, my friends. It's not a crock pot. It's no casserole dish. Heck, it's not even a Martha Stewart's Living collection decorative piece. No, it's the Super Bowl!

Today the Rams of Las Angeles face off against the Cincinnati Bengals to find out who will hoist up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the ultimate victors of this football season. This evening, living rooms across America will be filled with fans all fine-tuned to this sporting spectacle. In years gone by, baseball was our national pastime, but it has since been replaced by the gridiron.

True, it can be impressive to see a player hit a grand slam, but it's always more thrilling when a quarterback throws for 40 yards, because he's not just putting a spin on a spiral, he's simultaneously avoiding 300 pound guys who want nothing more than to put his face in the dirt. Babe Ruth will forever be in our hearts, but imagine how challenging it would have been if he had to not only round the bases but had a defensive tackle chasing him across the diamond. I don't know what ESPN charges for a sports package but if I knew there was a chance to see a shortstop get sacked by Bryce Harper then I'd rearrange my budget to accommodate. But I digress.

Some will be gathering for the athleticism, others will be joining in to see the halftime show and still more will be showing up just for the food. Next to Thanksgiving, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest culinary events of the year. There will be chips of every shape, dips of every flavor and let us not forget the wings. Spicy, medium, charbroiled and garlic this is not a good day to be a chicken. But it is a great day to be my stomach.

Obviously I don't know a QB from a TD but that doesn't stop me from enjoying all the other aspects of the game. There's the coin toss, the national anthem and, yes, the commercials. Every major corporation has some skin in the game and with the cost of 30 seconds averaging $6.5 million you can bet they're taking the gamble on you watching every last one. Just be careful because often it's not a tackle that will make you cry but the commercials. Seriously, YouTube the somber Budweiser 9-11 ad or Apple's “1984” sometime and see how powerful the use of emotional advertising can be. The only reason I know what a Clydesdale even is is because of a Super Bowl ad.

So throw on a jersey, take a seat on the couch and enjoy watching grown men run up and down the field playing catch with a ball in hopes of getting a diamond ring. Does it make sense? Not really. Is it worth watching? Most definitely!

