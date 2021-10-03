Brad Molloy: Just let the leaves leave

Sure, there are other arguments that we can attend to, such as whether or not the toilet roll goes over- or underhand or perhaps the standard: do we remove the air conditioner in the bedroom and hope for cooler evenings or leave it in on the off chance we have a late summer recall and things become muggy for a few more weeks?

The leaf debate, though, is one of both utility and futility in equal measure. I say utility because no one wants to have their yard filled with dead leaves, but also futility because no matter how much you toil, once a breeze begins to kick up, all the work you did previously is blowing in the wind and inevitably falls from once they came. It’s like shoveling snow during a blizzard.

And let's just agree to never bring up the subject of rakes. I can’t even begin to count how many of those I’ve broken over the years. Every time I think I’ve finally found the perfect one, the handle inevitably snaps off from the head like dried spaghetti, forcing me to drag the plastic end through the grass like a poorly built pooper-scooper. Some might be asking why I don’t just buy a leaf blower if it’s that much trouble, and my answer is simple. I already own one. Not that it offers much in the way of any help. I mean, the idea and mechanics of a leaf blower look great on paper but in reality, all you end up doing is fluffing the leaves up into the air for a little while before they tornado their way right back where they started. Sure, if you’re lucky, you might get all the leaves sequestered to one side of the lawn, but you’ve never seen anyone actually make a pile with one, now have you?