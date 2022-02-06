Brad Molloy: Last-minute love advice

“Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you.”

— Loretta Young

Friends, there's only a week left till Valentine's Day so we have to start preparing now because time is not on our side.

True, some think they can take care of all their romantic needs by simply stopping off at the convenient store, but those people are more commonly known as “cheap” and no one wants to be that. Others, of course, will say that Valentine's Day is merely a social construct and that if you truly loved someone, you'd be able to show it all year long. Those poor fools are called “delusional” and again, you don't want to be one of those either. Unfortunately, I'm falling into the solo category, but just because I don't have a squeeze to squeeze doesn't mean I can't offer advice to those that do.

Before I begin, I need to dispel some irrational thinking when it comes to romancing on a yearly basis. First is that no, you don't have time to put things off till next Sunday. If you haven't heard, next week is the Super Bowl. Do you really think you'll be in the right frame of mind to pick out intimate gifts after consuming a platter of buffalo wing dip and Budweiser? I think not. Secondly, Monday is a no go because the Valentine's merch will all be replaced by Easter baskets and chocolate bunnies, leaving only your own heart beating in panic.

Did I hear someone mention cards? I hope not, because I live alone which can only mean the voices in my head are getting way too specific for my taste, but yes, cards are an important part of this holiday and waiting until the last minute guarantees the good ones will be gone and you'll be left standing in the Hallmark aisle trying to convince yourself that a card saying “congratulations” is actually sentimental on this day of woo. Lastly, if you drag your feet, you can forget getting flowers. Good one anyways. Yes, you could pick up a bouquet of carnations at the gas station but do you really think it's wise to buy love offerings two shelves above where you purchase your beef jerky? Again, that would be a no.

So, this is what needs to happen. Tomorrow you're calling a florist to place an order for a dozen long stems. After that, I want you to go to a real store and pick out a simple yet heartfelt gift. A locket or a photo frame are good choices; lingerie is not. Nowhere in the history of the world has anyone ever proven their undying love with the purchase of a thong, so let's keep it classy. The candy heart you're going to pick up on Friday and forget it's in the backseat of your car until Monday so it'll be a surprise for the both of you. Now if you follow my advice, you're sure to have a wonderful holiday or conversely, you can follow my advice, as I always do, and be in the same boat I am ... single.

