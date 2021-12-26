Brad Molloy: Let's leave it in the past

“I've got a bad feeling about this.”

— Han Solo

It's almost New Year's Eve, my friends, a time where we wait for the ball to drop while simultaneously waiting for the other shoe to do so the same.

I'm not saying that 2021 was a bad year; it just wasn't the best. As though taking a cue from 2020, 2021 gave us the new and improved Covid variant called Omicron which sounds less like a virus, and more an art deco robot someone found at an antique roadshow. 2021 seemed like it was going to be just fine, at least for the first five days, then the insurrection happened and things began to take a turn.

We should have known that this was going to be another strange year when the first viral celebrity was a man wearing a set of horns claiming to be a shaman stormed the Capitol building. If looking like a member of Fred Flintstone's Water Buffalo Lodge wasn't bad enough, our government then spent the better part of the past 12 months trying to decide whether Jan. 6 was a riot or a visiting tour. Granted, I'm no politician, but even I know the difference between an uprising and a field trip. Hint: field trips involve bored students not breaking windows and smashing through doors shouting death threats.

And speaking of politics, not only did Joe Bidden become the 46th president, but we got a new governor who, as of this writing, has yet to have a criminal allegation brought against her so ... progress?

2021 was also the year that billionaires took to the skies in their very own rocket ships, proving that while money can't buy happiness, it will get you a seat on the next outbound flight, which is probably close enough. Then we had the Olympics which turned out to be as exciting as watching the Golf Channel while smoking pot, which apparently is also something we can legally do now because ... why not?

I'm not saying the world is going to hell in a handbasket, but when survival supplies are becoming the number one items sold on Amazon, then it's probably time to head to the bunker. Not that any of those orders were getting filled anytime fast, because the supply chain had more kinks in it than a dollar-store necklace because of a ship getting stuck sideways in the Suez Canal, so ... education?

The year wasn't all doom and gloom. Truth be told it was one of the hottest years on record, though that might be due more to global warming than our sunny dispositions, but at least we were finally allowed outside our homes so ... silver lining? Look, for better or worse, 2022 is coming so we might as well keep an open mind. Who knows? It might even surprise us. Hopefully, in a good way.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy's column appears here each Sunday.

