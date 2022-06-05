Brad Molloy: Looking for a guide to getting glamorous

“I never promised you a rose garden.”

— Lynn Anderson

My friends, the world lately has gone a bit dark and wonky, so instead of focusing on the tragedies that surround us daily I figured I'd lighten the mood a bit.

Please note: there is a German word called schadenfreude which is basically finding pleasure in someone else's frustration or hardship, and it is here that you may be wondering how I'm going to entertain you, and it essentially boils down to the fact that I stepped out of my comfort zone this week and attempted to try something I had no business doing. You, dear reader, can simply sit back and enjoy the train wreck that follows.

I'm doing this by bringing you up to speed with the ongoing saga that is my front lawn. More specifically this time, the flower beds. As I've stated many times before, I'm not agriculturally inclined, but I'm not letting any lack of knowledge stop me from attaining that picture postcard of what a garden should be. The way I see it, what I'm really going for is the illusion of curb appeal. But what exactly is curb appeal if not simply the way things look? And where is the best place to find out about looks? A beauty magazine!

Surely the style and makeup columnists at Vogue and Cosmo know a thing or two about what's needed to transform a beast into a beauty, so I'm using them as my guides. According to the experts it all starts with applying a smooth foundation. Well, the dirt is already there so I spent some time raking everything nice and evenly. The next step is all about adding a bit of color, and while I'm not planning on sprinkling rouge across the beds, I am accomplishing this step by adding some silk flower arrangements where my flower pots currently stand.

It's said that looks can be deceiving, and I'm putting that notion to the test, because from a distance they look almost real. And bonus, I can't easily kill them, because, well, they're not alive to begin with. The advice ends with adding dark eye shadow, in which case I'm translating that into mulch. But the thing about mulch is, it has always confused me. Why does dumping a few bags of dead tree clippings that have been spray tanned make the beds look so complete?

I guess that's just one of those beauty secrets I'm not supposed to understand; sort of like how when women use concealer their complexions suddenly look flawless. Either way, as crazy as it sounds, using the advice from those magazines actually helped transform my flowerbeds from garish to glamorous. Which leaves me with only one question. What do I do with all this lipstick I bought for my landscaping project?

