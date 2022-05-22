Brad Molloy: Nature doesn't always come naturally

“Every rose has its thorn.”

— Poison

My dears, I'd like to think that I'm a pretty upbeat person, and it's not too often that I find myself getting discouraged, but that is the only way I can describe my feelings over the past few weeks or so.

Allow me to explain.

As I've said before, I try not to mow the lawn until the first of May so that the grass has time to grow out a little and thicken up a bit. It's a pretty simple concept that happens to work, but May is also the time to begin acting like a real housekeeper and start making the beds. Flower beds, to be precise.

True, I don't have much of a green thumb or even an emerald toe, but I do own a green shirt, though I fail to see how that will be helpful in this situation. The area in the front of my house has seen seeds and bulbs of most every variety from the romantic rose to the simple tulip, and yet no matter how hearty the breed I somehow find a way each year of turning their leafy stems to dust as if I am some sort of botanical serial killer. Even weeds fail to survive as I've witnessed dandelions fall like lemmings from a cliff just at the thought of staying more than a day in my presence.

This year, on the other hand, my only goal, repeat, my only goal, was to see at least one petal form. I wasn't even pipe dreaming of a whole blossom or bloom, just a little slice of color to let me know I'm not forever doomed to be the executioner of perennials. Is this too much to ask? Well, apparently it is, because once again I've turned my “garden” into a killing field. And don't be mistaken, I really tried to right the wrongs of the past. I tilled the soil. I watered the land. I planted the seeds deep. And when it came time to cover them up, I gently patted the dirt as if I was tucking a toddler into bed. I went so far as to spray Miracle-Gro over my sleeping seedlings thinking that any product with the word Miracle in the title was certainly meant for yours truly. And then, I waited. And waited. And waited.

Do I see a bud, a sprout? No. I don't even have a sprig to bring me hope. All I have is a small mound of dirt showing where I dug a hole once and dropped a few bucks worth of seeds into it. So yes, it's discouraging because in one of the most fertile areas on the planet, I can't even get a begonia to budge. It seems the only way I'm ever going to get any color in these beds is if I plant little brightly painted signs saying “Sorry, I tried.” Though, with my luck, even those would fall over.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

