Brad Molloy: Nature in all her festive colors

“Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.”

— Delia Owens

Friends, I talked a bit about the falling leaves a few weeks ago, and I don't want to dive back into that debate, but I do have to ask: Why do we get such a thrill over watching them change colors in the first place?

People travel from several states away just to witness all the golds and reds rustling on the branches of central New York, which is a lovely sight, but I've never understood why people journey so far just to watch nature change hues. I mean, I have a piece of cake from a wedding I attended over the summer that I had apparently forgotten about in the back of my fridge that has turned all sorts of colors and yet not a single person has knocked on my door to have their picture taken in front of it.

I'm not saying it has to be a competition for attention, but my little slice of leftover dessert has colors you'd only find in a Grateful Dead T-shirt. There's violet blues along the side and a patch of purple that's simply lovely, but sure, let's go stare at reds and boring yellows. It wouldn't be so bad if I didn't also think that some of these hills and valleys are going out of their way to put on a show. It's a forest after all, not a cabaret. You'd think that a mountain, as grand as it is already, would be enough to leave us in awe but apparently not. We wait until the very last moment to enjoy the majesty, because that's when they decide to get all “jazzy.”

But I digress. My big problem this week, as I look at the calendar, is that we have only two weeks until Halloween, and I have yet to figure out what I'll be this year. The options are infinite. My budget? Not so much. I could buy a flowing cape and pretend to be a superhero, but with my body type I worry I'd end up looking less like Superman and more like a flag pole in a high wind. I went as Marilyn Monroe once, but the coconuts I used really chaffed my chest, so I don't think I'll take that route ever again. I have thought about being a clown but I don't want to be that guy in the emergency room who has to explain that his twisted ankle is a result of those big shoes getting in my way. I have thought of a cowboy, though having a horse in the office might be a bit distracting.

I just want to be festive and colorful this holiday, so ironically, my best course of action might be to simply dress as a leaf. And if no one can figure out what I am from the colors, I'll just say “I'm a piece of cake!”

New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 13-19 Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 13, 2021:

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0