Brad Molloy: New York's unique political landscape

“Time alone reveals the just man; but one can discern a bad man in a single day.”
— Sophocles
My friends I had a whole column prepared today to talk about how I think I've found a way to not only fix the energy crisis but also clean the environment at the same time. Unfortunately, this monumental discovery will have to be put on the back burner because first, we have to acknowledge the elephant (or rather the donkey) in the room. Our governor, Andrew Cuomo, only has a little more than a week left in office because he is resigning due to allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.
Now most changing of the guard comes with some pomp and circumstance; not a two-week notice and possible litigation. I'm certainly not about to defend the guy. After all he did make that video confession that was essentially owning up to everything so there really isn't much to debate. You do have to admit, though, that no matter what your political affiliation, using the excuse of “that's just how I am” was pretty lame. I mean sure, Jeffery Dahmer might have been an excellent cook but that would hardly have been a path towards parole, would it?
I also can't overlook the fact that he seemed so nonchalant about kissing subordinates. I mean it has never once struck me to end a staff meeting with a round of spin-the-bottle. And why? Because I learned in school that you're not supposed to randomly kiss whomever you like. Apparently, Mr. Cuomo missed class that day because according to his statement, he's been puckering up since day one.
It's even mentioned in the good book that you're not supposed to behave like this. No, I'm not talking about scripture. I'm talking about the big binder in the HR office that tells you what you're not allowed to do in the workplace. Or did he not have to sit through those training videos like I did when I got that job at Burger King when I was 17? And if not, why not? Are we seriously saying that the guy who salted the fries at a fast-food joint was better prepared to interact with the public than the governor of an entire state?
In an already turbulent politic environment this is just adding to the chaos. I do have to enjoy the karmic justice that a woman will be this guy's replacement. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman to take up residence as governor at the New York State Executive Mansion. I'm thrilled that a woman will finally be manning the helm and she is more than qualified for the task at hand.
Though, not to take away for Mrs. Hochul's promotion but, shouldn't the new governor be at least a general or at the very least a colonel, instead of a lieutenant? The chain of command can be a bit confusing but one thing I am certain of is that she'll know that when it comes to rubbing people the wrong way it should be through her words, not her actions.
