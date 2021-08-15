Brad Molloy: New York's unique political landscape

“Time alone reveals the just man; but one can discern a bad man in a single day.”

— Sophocles

My friends I had a whole column prepared today to talk about how I think I've found a way to not only fix the energy crisis but also clean the environment at the same time. Unfortunately, this monumental discovery will have to be put on the back burner because first, we have to acknowledge the elephant (or rather the donkey) in the room. Our governor, Andrew Cuomo, only has a little more than a week left in office because he is resigning due to allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.

Now most changing of the guard comes with some pomp and circumstance; not a two-week notice and possible litigation. I'm certainly not about to defend the guy. After all he did make that video confession that was essentially owning up to everything so there really isn't much to debate. You do have to admit, though, that no matter what your political affiliation, using the excuse of “that's just how I am” was pretty lame. I mean sure, Jeffery Dahmer might have been an excellent cook but that would hardly have been a path towards parole, would it?