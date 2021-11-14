Brad Molloy: No time like the present

“Time is nature's way of keeping things from happening all at once.”

— John Archibald Wheeler

Folks, I apologize if things seem off this week. I didn't realize that last Sunday was the end of daylight saving time and I've been a wreck all week for it. Not only did I not alter all the clocks on the walls, but I forgot to change my watch as well, so I ultimately ended up rushing around trying to make all my appointments without being late only to arrive early and finding out I was right on time.

There will be some who can't understand how this could have happened since my cell phone adjusts the time automatically, but as I stated before, I wear a wristwatch to let me know at what point in the day I am at. I've never been one of those people that has to pull out his phone to check the time when staring at my wrist works just fine. Of course, an argument could be made that I rarely use my phone “as a phone” in the first place, but I'm not in the mood for a fight so I'll just let that debate slide.

That being said, I still don't understand what the point of daylight saving time even is and probably never will. It's just one of life's great mysteries. Kind of like how the new trend in bottled water is to add a flavor cartridge before you drink it. Don't get me wrong, but isn't that the same thing as soda minus the bubbles? Another quandary is, why do people squint when they look up at the menu in a fast-food chain? Do they really believe that there is some sort of special item buried deep in the fine print? Even if there was would you actually trust McDonald's to offer you a quality lobster when they couldn't even pull off fooling us into thinking that the McRib was actually made of meat? I think not.

But our world is full of all these little things that we all except yet cannot explain. For instance, why is it Route 20 when you're outside the city, the Arterial as you approach from the west, only to end up being Grant Avenue without ever having to change lanes or even make a turn? And then once you do leave town it suddenly becomes Highway 5. Better still, why did we all spend so much money on the Keurig machine because of its advertised “convenience” yet still find ourselves waiting impatiently in line at the drive-thru to order a cup of coffee every morning?

Look I'm not trying to belittle anyone, because I do dumb things every day. In fact, not only did I not turn my clocks back, I just realized I forgot to turn over my calendar. So now I'm basically living in the past but experiencing life an hour ahead. Perhaps someone could explain what I'm doing wrong. That is, if they can find the time.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0