Brad Molloy: Not looking forward to the thaw

“Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe filled with slush.”

— Doug Larson

It's March, my friends, and that can only mean that means we'll be hearing the old adage that it's going to come in like a lion and out like a lamb. Or is it in like a lamb and out like a lion? I'm not a zoologist, so I've no idea what the basis of this phrase even means.

What I do know is that for the next several weeks we are going to be phasing back and forth from spring/summer weather to winter's chill. And seeing as though we live in central New York that will probably happen all within the same day. That means you'll start your morning scraping off your car's windshield, but you'll have to roll your windows down during your commute home because you're too hot.

And we might as well just forget about fashion, because trying to dress for the weather we are about to experience means donning a pair of cargo shorts under your dress slacks — and that's not a look many of us can pull off. So unless Armani decides to develop a short-sleeved suit, we'll just have to make do.

The bright side to this tennis volley of temperatures is that in the end we'll be able to finally hang up our shovels for good and the only salt we'll be sprinkling will be on our French fries. Don't get me wrong, I do enjoy the spring, I'm just not a fan of everything it brings with it. For example, in the winter all the lawns are covered in white powder and everything looks relatively pristine, but while we enjoy the thaw that comes to warm our hearts, it also reveals all the poop that Miss Maggie (the puppy) has left scattered across the property. Sure, spring is a time to think about flowers and birds chirping but before any of the songbirds sing, I have to go outside with a garbage bag and collect all the petrified prizes that have been laid along my path. Not exactly a great time, but it's something that has to be done.

And speaking of annoying things that have to be checked off the to-do list, I have to re-register my car this month. Granted it's an easy task to check off the list, but I just know it's going to take all day with me getting frustrated from filling out forms and waiting in line till my number is called. My question is, why do we need to re-register in the first place? I mean, if I was pulled over by the police tonight, they'd know that it's registered in my name because I did that when I bought my car, so why the need to formally call “dibs” every two years? We don't do this with any other purchase.

Seriously, it'd look pretty weird if I ran out and shouted “This toaster is mine!” every so often just to make people aware. Though not as weird as wearing shorts under my clothes, which I guess I'll probably end up doing this month, as well.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0