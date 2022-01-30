Brad Molloy: Not warming to the winter Olympics

“If you don't try to win then you might as well hold the Olympics in somebody's backyard.”

— Jesse Owens

Folks, this week begins the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and I couldn't be more excited.

Well, technically I could. In fact, I guess even a little bit more excited would be a significant increase in my overall level of excitement. OK, I'll be honest, I find the winter Olympics to be totally boring. There, I said it!

Sorry if I offend any sports fans out there, but realistically when was the last time you went to your bookie to place a figure skating bet? My nonchalance isn't directed toward the players but the fact that every competition pretty much boils down to either skiing, skating or curling. But what about the bobsled, the luge or the skeleton, you may be asking. Well, let me make this sporting case for you. The way I see it? Luge is just ice skating but instead of standing, you lay on the blades. Skeleton is just the luge while going down the track in the opposite direction and bobsledding is ice skating but the boot is big enough to fit four people.

Even then there's really only two options for actual ice skating; fast or fancy. Speed skating is NASCAR without the joy of seeing a fiery explosion when people crash into one another, while figure skating is nothing more than a competition to see who can spin the fastest to bad music without puking. Which by the way, is something I can easily do on a Tilt-O-Whirl yet no one has ever handed me a medal for not tossing my cookies.

The way I see it, ice skating is one of those “sports” where adding a chainsaw might actually improve viewership. I mean, if I knew Tanya Harding was wielding a Stihl back in 1994, I would definitely have paid more attention to Nancy Kerrigan's knee. Not that I want to see anyone get hurt, but that's where hockey comes in. Hockey is the other two activities combined while also holding a stick and having the chance to hit someone with it. In this case, I'm glad for the lack of chainsaw sponsorship.

Everything else is just skiing. Downhill or long jump, it makes no difference. Put two boards on your feet and let gravity take over. And forget cross-country. China is 3,250 miles wide from east to west, so unless the skiers started a few months ago, no one is going to finish before the cauldron burns out. Maybe if they named it "long-haul skiing" or explained that it's skiing but without the fun “wee” part then I might watch.

And I know I mentioned curling earlier, but let's be real, anything a cheese doodle does naturally cannot be considered a sport. It's basically broom-assisted Boccie, and no one can tell me otherwise. Just like no one can tell me that the Olympics are anything other than dull. That being said... U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S... Ah forget it.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

