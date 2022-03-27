Brad Molloy: Paying the toll with taxes

“You don't pay taxes — they take taxes!”

— Chris Rock

Folks, have you ever experienced buyer's remorse? You know, that nagging feeling you get after spending your hard-earned cash on something you think you need. Often this comes with the purchase of a new car or appliance. On the showroom floor things look so much better than when they are sitting in your driveway or on your counter.

Well, today I'm feeling all kinds of buyer's remorse, because this week I decided to schedule my yearly visit with my accountant and get my taxes done. Now I realize that no one wants to spend their day off sitting in an office dancing around deductibles, but let's face it, I wouldn't look good in prison scrubs on charges of tax evasion. Actually, I'd probably look quite pretty in an orange jumpsuit — hence my avoidance of ever being in one — but that's a whole different topic altogether.

Truth be told, like most of you I hate paying taxes — but not for the reasons you might think. My unpleasantness comes from the fact that I have no idea what I'm actually spending my money on. I mean, if I go to a restaurant for dinner, at the end of my supper they bring me the check that shows everything that was eaten on my plate. But with taxes? I have no idea what it is that I'm forced to digest. I've always been told that my money is used to pay for social necessities like the police and fire departments or government employees, but if that's the case then answer me this: If my taxes pay for the police, the fire and the public works then why do the people that labor in those departments also have to pay taxes? Wouldn't they be paying taxes on money that was already collected by taxing me?

Followup question: If I decided not to pay my taxes how can I be placed in a prison funded by taxes that I didn't pay. Confused? You're not alone and perhaps that's the point. Also, who decides that we even need to pay taxes to begin with? The government, of course. And what keeps the government in business? Our tax dollars! This seems like a Ponzi scheme of epic proportion, yet everyone keeps building the pyramid higher and higher with each passing year. I'm not saying those that safeguard our safety shouldn't be paid, I just want to ensure no one is sliding any desserts past me that I didn't order. Am I seriously asking for an itemized bill? Yes, I am. If Uncle Sam can say that Miss Maggie (the puppy) isn't a dependent then they should prove to me why they need $1.5 trillion annually. After all, it's only fair, right? I know that sounds bizarre but so does giving money to a tax collector early just so he can pay his taxes on time.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

