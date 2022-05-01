Brad Molloy: Ready, set ... mow!

“One of the healthiest ways to gamble is with a spade and a package of garden seeds.”

— Dan Bennett

Friends, we all have different ways of making our way through this crazy world. For some folks that can mean using mantras or having daily affirmations they can say to themselves in the mirror each morning. Usually these catchphrases come in the form of “You can do it!” or “Be the best you, you can be.” All are ways of finding inspiration in order to accomplish one's goals, but I'll be honest, I don't really live my life by too many of those inspirational posters but there is one line that I've been following for years and has never done me wrong; “Never mow till May.”

I'm not sure who said it to me first, but it's kept me from having to do much of anything landscape-wise for the past few months. But all that ends today, because if you haven't looked at your calendar yet, it's the first of May!

Boy, this year's really flying by. It seems only yesterday I was taking off my tuxedo jacket and setting down my glass of New Year's Eve champagne, yet over the next few hours I'll be sliding on work gloves and donning old boots as I step into the shed to pull out the lawnmower and trimmer and begin tackling a yard that's become shaggier than a carpet from the 1970s. Though, before I pull out the hedge clippers and pruners, I have to put the snowblower to bed, as it were. This means everything in the shed needs to come out so that the blower and the mower can switch places at the on-deck circle.

Making the swap is always a bittersweet moment for me, seeing as though I paid so much for the blower yet only got to rev the engine about four times this winter while the mower was gotten on the cheap at a yard sale yet will be getting a workout every single week. Also, the rakes will come down from their perch in the rafters to be replaced with the snow shovels. Once everything is rearranged it's time to start trimming the lawn, and I don't know about you but I find a well-manicured yard quite satisfying. — especially when I've taken the time to do a proper job of edging and set the lawnmower's blade to the right depth.

I'll stand back afterward and admire the precision cut like a barber after a neat trim. The flowerbeds will all receive a new layer of mulch, and I'll once again try planting a rose bush will the hopes of seeing some flowers for the effort come early summer. That part unfortunately never seems to work out in my favor, but I feel it's necessary to at least make an attempt. So, if all goes well, by the end of this evening my yard will be postcard-perfect, the summer mowing season will have officially begun, and the only words left to mutter will be “Boy, am I tired.”

