Brad Molloy: Salute to all the moms

“Mother is a verb. It's something you do. Not just who you are.”

— Cheryl Lacey Donovan

There’s a lot going on this weekend, my friends. Not only is this Mother’s Day, but it’s also time for the annual running of the Kentucky Derby. Now I know you may be asking yourself “Bradley, what on Earth does Mother’s Day and the Kentucky Derby have in common?” And I would answer your inquiry with a resounding “How should I know? What do I look like, Einstein?"

I’m not sure if your new to this column or not, but I’m not exactly what you would call “intellectual.” Be that as it may, I’m still willing to give this unlikely pairing a test run. So, let’s see, both are typically held on a bright and sunny day with ladies styled in all sorts of colorful attire with frilly hats to match. Fancy drinks are served, mimosas for the moms, and mint juleps for the derby. Flowers are also a big factor for both of these occasions. Old nags will be receiving orchids by the plenty and the horse that places first will get a rose or two. I’m just poking fun. I have no idea if the champion gets a bouquet or not. For all I know its only reward will be a sugar cube and a pat on the head, which is sad because it probably worked really hard to win that race.

All kidding aside, Mother’s Day is a moment in time where we stop to appreciate the moms in our lives. And they deserve our appreciation, not just for being a good parent or role model but did you know that childbirth is one of the most painful experiences a person can endure second only to being set on fire? Yeah, maybe keep that in mind when trying to skimp by sending just some candy or a card. If I knew becoming a mother was that traumatic, I might have thought twice before having a temper tantrum in the toy aisle as a child.

But don’t think that just because a woman doesn’t hold the biological title of “mom” that they can be ignored on this holiday, either. There are many women throughout my life that, although they may not share my DNA, helped raise me nonetheless. There were dedicated teachers who did their best to try and knock some sense into me, neighbors who took the time to make sure I wasn't playing in the road and of course the nuns in Catholic school who, let’s just say, knew their way around a ruler and weren't afraid to use it if I ever stepped out of line.

All these ladies and more provided some sort of supporting role in molding the man who writes to you today. So it is with a truly thankful heart that I say “Happy Mother's Day” not only to the woman who bore me but to the women that bore the brunt of raising yours truly.

