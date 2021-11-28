Brad Molloy: Taming the Christmas tree tradition

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree.”

— Linus Van pelt

My friends, this week we're taking a page out of Meredith Wilson's notebook, because it truly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Though, to be fair it's been looking that way for quite a while now, because as soon as the back-to-school signs went down, the garland went up.

Christmas is the holiday we wish would last all year, and apparently the retail stores have listened, because it gets referenced no matter the month. The prime example of course is the Christmas-in-July sales that spring up when the days are much longer and our underwear.

The centerpiece of the season is obviously the tree, and how this object is handled is a hotly contested issue. There are really no wrong ways to have a tree but there are some guidelines that I feel need to be addressed. First of all is the fact that you shouldn't have an artificial tree standing in your living room before the leaves have fallen on the real ones outside. Please know that I respect everyone's right to their own happiness but also know that if I see a fir inside an apartment before fall, I will be silently judging you.

Look, I understand that you like the way the lights look at night and that's fine. String up all the bulbs you want but answer me this, why do you feel the need to include a shrubbery into your everyday decor? Folks, there's a reason trees come with assembly instructions. That's so you know how to also take them apart once the holiday is over.

And while I'm talking about lights, what ever happened to the simple twinkly ones? Now they can be controlled to flash so many times that it makes you wonder if you should be playing house music instead of carols. We're celebrating a holiday here people, not throwing a rave. Then there's the tree itself. Some folks buy artificial; others go real. Personally, I prefer the fake ones, because I can always bend a branch to meet my needs whereas with a natural pine you have to fill in any bald spots with several layers of tinsel, and I think a tree sporting a comb-over just looks tacky.

Plus, there's less mess with plastics. Unlike natural trees, the artificial ones are easily packed away. Live trees tend to turn up a needle sliver or two come June, and I don't particularly like having the ghost of Christmas past sticking into my toe once I start wearing sandals.

There are so many other facets to cover regarding Christmas that I'm sure I'll hit a few more in the weeks to come, but for now feel free to put up your trees but remember if I see one still standing in May, know that I won't be thinking your “Christmas-y.” Instead, I'll be thinking you're “crazy-y.”

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0