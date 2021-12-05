Brad Molloy: The best gift to give

“The actions of men are the best interpreters of their thoughts.”

— James Joyce

Friends, I try and keep things as light as possible but occasionally I have to face some difficult realities so today I'm going to pose what is probably the toughest question facing us all: what do you want for Christmas?

At first glance this seems like a simple conversation starter but don't be fooled. This little query has caused more Christmas chaos than any other facet of the festive season. Granted, the question itself is harmless; it's the answers that lead to trouble. Allow me to explain.

Who among us hasn't sat on Santa's lap and made a Christmas wish? There are few in the many out there who have never experienced the wonder of waiting in line to sit on the knee of the man whose job it was to personally see to it that you got that gift you've always wanted. You could even bring along a list like some sort of ransom demands with requests ranging from the subtle to the sublime, and like a "Top 40" countdown, everything on the bottom was negotiable but, as you got to No. 1, things became very specific.

It's at this point you may be asking “So what's the problem?” And I'll reply that, as you get older, people's lists start becoming pretty vague. Gone are the days of Malibu Barbies and G.I. Joes and in their place, friends will answer the ultimate inquiry with responses such as “I don't know” or the even more diabolical “You don't have you get me anything.”

Nothing is more stress-inducing this time of year than a list that doesn't exist. Suddenly your left adrift trying to navigate a sea of shoppers without a carole or a clue spending money on a mystery. Do you get your significant other that piece of jewelry you think they've hinted at or do you throw caution to the wind and settle on the 10-pack of underwear? There are no wrong answers but, there is definitely a wrong move to be made. Trust me, go with the tighty-whities and you'll quickly learn how lonely it can be under the mistletoe.

Folks, all I'm asking for is this: Dig deep to find that inner child and produce a request that is straightforward because I can't be trusted to make smart choices. If you want the Kate Spade Everything Puffy cosmetics case, then say so. Otherwise, you can't blame me for the box set of Burt's Bees when it comes time to unwrap. True, it's “the thought that counts.” But just know that that street runs both ways. If I can put in the brainwork to produce a Christmas miracle, you could at least spare some gray matter cluing me in on what that marvel might be. So, knowing all this, I'll cautiously ask “What do you want for Christmas?”

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

