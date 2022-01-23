Brad Molloy: The cost of a good laugh

“Misery is the stuff of comedy.”

— Charles Platt

Friends, I don't know if you get this at your job, but I love receiving fan mail. The mere thought that someone took the time out of their busy day to put pen to paper somehow instantly endears them to me. Another fun thing about fan mail is that I never know where it's going to come from. I've gotten letters addressed from a few blocks over, to mail sent several hundred miles away. It's always a mystery and always a treat!

Now you might be thinking that I'm just taking a moment to pat myself on the back for something that isn't really important, but today I wanted to share with you a special letter I received this week. It came of all places from the City of Auburn. Imagine that, an entire city wanted to send me a letter! To say I was shocked would be an understatement, because usually my letters arrive from individuals who had some spare time, but this was a letter of an entire community. I felt so humbled to receive such an accolade that I had trouble ripping open the envelope. My heart raced as I began to wonder how the words of affection would pour from the page.

Oddly enough, this was not a note of praise of my use of puns but instead a letter informing me that my property assessment had risen once again this year. Now, as I said, I love receiving fan mail and oftentimes the writer will include a humorous anecdote, but I have to say, this particular letter was the funniest thing I've read all year. It's so comical in fact that I felt like sharing.

It goes, in 2021 my home was valued at $71,400 yet, as of this correspondence, it's estimated to be $99,700. Now that is some serious comedic gold! True, it might pale in comparison with the likes of Pryor or Carlin but, for what it is, it's not a bad attempt. And let me just say that this is my favorite form of comedy, because not only is it funny, but thought-provoking as well.

How does a home increase by $22,000 in only a year? That's quite a funny brainteaser right there. An increase, by the way, that's more than what was originally paid for the property! Now we're talking incremental comedy that even the late Robin Williams couldn't keep up with. I should probably start going to more city council meetings, because I imagine it must be like open mic night at the Improv. Professionally speaking, some serious comedic talent is being performed in City Hall. The only critique I have of this fan letter is that, if you have to explain a joke, it probably isn't that funny. But, to be fair, I don't understand any of this, and I've been laughing for days. I only wish the punchline didn't hit so close to home.

