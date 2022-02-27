Brad Molloy: The pitfalls of potholes

“You can't find the right roads when the streets are paved.”

— Bob Marley

Friends, I have to ask, is the official cheese of Auburn Swiss?

I know that's a strange way to open up this week, but I think I may be onto something here. Allow me to explain. I was leaving work and heading to the store to pick up a few necessities. You know, milk, eggs, Little Debbie Snack cakes, just the bare essentials. So, as I'm leaving the parking lot, I feel this little extra bounce as I pull onto the street. Nothing major, just a little lift in the ole suspension if you know what I mean.

As I travel down Genesee and then more so on State, I start feeling this jolt with increasing regularity. Suddenly I stop bouncing down the road in a metaphorical sense and begin what can only be described as the vehicular equivalent of a trampoline until I had to actual stop the car before my lunch became forcibly dislodged from my stomach.

Now, before you go blaming my misadventure on my driving, let me stop you right there, because my hands were set on 10 and two and my eyes never left the road. Don't get me wrong, I'm a pretty reckless driver and nine times out of 10 I'm willing to take all the blame for any vehicular misfortune, but it's just that in this case. The problem rests squarely on the road.

You see, currently, there are more than 10 major potholes on any given street in our city. OK, I don't really know if that's true (probably not) or it's just the way it feels, but nonetheless the situation sure isn't good. Seriously, I had a carton of eggs in the back seat when I left the grocery store, but by the time I got home they were scrambled. If you haven't guessed by now, I'm talking about potholes.

I'm not even counting those little divots that are almost comical. I'm talking about those massive ones that are certainly not. I still can't believe in this day and age of such technological marvels as the self-driving car we still can't provide a road that it can pass on that doesn't flake off like a good croissant. And spare me the argument that it's salt and winter weather to blame, because I can disperse that theory faster than I can fix my suspension by saying my driveway is saltier than a New York style pretzel yet, it's still smoother than a babies behind even though it's been under that same snow all the streets have.

The problem isn't the precipitation. The problem is the pavement. Every year we have an issue with potholes, and yet every year we just fill them back in with asphalt. Well, here's a question then: who's asphalt do I need to kick to get a better solution? Because while I do in fact drive a Dodge, that doesn't mean I want to do so while driving.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

