Brad Molloy: The rising cost of aging

“Inflation is when you pay fifteen dollars for the ten-dollar hair cut you used to get for five dollars when you had hair.”

— Sam Ewing

You know friends, I always thought getting older was going to be a piece of cake, but lately I'm feeling as though I might have stepped into the wrong bakery.

The first clue was when my joints started popping like bubble wrap every time I stretch before getting out of bed in the morning. Also, I'm finding my back hurts even though the heaviest thing I've lifted lately is my water bottle because apparently I need to keep hydrated at all times lest I turn into a pale raisin for some reason. And to top things off, it looks as though my eyes are starting to fail me as well. At least I think they are. Allow me to explain.

As I was driving my morning commute to work an engine light came on along with that instant stress-inducing “ding” causing me to run a diagnostic of my bank account before looking at the dash to see how much financial damage I was about to endure. Luckily, or so I thought, it was just the warning that my gas tank was low and I had better fill up before the Dodge turned into a roadside paperweight and my orthopedic shoes became a form of transportation and not just a way to keep my arches supported.

What does all this have to do with my sight you may be asking? Well, it's because I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. Above the gas pump was a price point quoting $4.50 per gallon! Surely this was an eye issue that could be easily rubbed away, but even after trying that, the cost remained the same. To say I was sticker shocked would be an understatement. To make matters worse, I was going to need about 20 gallons to make the little indicator reach “full.”

Do you have any idea how much this was going to hurt? Neither did I until the handle on the nozzle went “CLUNK” and the damage to my wallet was done. I was about to pay $90 for something I quite literally burn through every time I use it. Suddenly I was experiencing road rage without even being in traffic. I wish I was just being a grumpy old man about the rising cost of absolutely everything but I'd be upset even if I was born yesterday. The worst part is knowing there's nothing I can do about it. Like my receding hairline, it's just something I stared at in disbelief. I always thought my 401K was there to help me coast through my retirement years, not something I'd be tapping into to simply make it down the road each week.

My only hope is that my inner child hasn't aged as much as I have because if this fuel inflation keeps up, I'll need all that youthful energy to help me pedal up the hills as I bike my way to work.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

