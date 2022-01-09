Brad Molloy: The score: Cake 1, candles 50

“Forty is the old age of youth; 50 the youth of old age.”

— Victor Hugo

Friends, I must disclose a rather private matter that needs to be made public. Today, I turn 50.

Yes, the big 5-0! Ten fives or five tens, it doesn't matter how you do the math, it all adds up to the fact that, as of this morning, I'm officially old! Now, if I'm any good at anything, no one will consider me a prodigy. But I'm getting ahead of myself.

Way back on Jan. 9, 1972 the Molloy family welcomed their final (and finest?) edition. And when I came on the scene, things were well, different. The television wasn't hung like delicate artwork on a wall but was a heavy piece of furniture you had to dust and getting a clear picture meant fidgeting with rabbit ears. It was a time when I thought Sesame Street was a real location and we all believed a Six Million Dollar Man was beyond imagination.

I've definitely seen my fair share over these past 50 years. I witnessed the launching of the first space shuttle and the landing of a rover on Mars. The fall of the Berlin Wall and posting on other people's. During my 50 trips around the sun I've held the hand of a mother giving birth and my father's as he passed. In what seems like a blink I went from being new wave to old school. From partying all night, to looking forward to going to bed early. I swung from a spare tire in my youth and now have to exercise to keep from having one around my waist.

I recall one computer in my elementary school that had its own room. Now? I have a phone in my pocket that not only knows what heart medications I'm prescribed, but — in an English accent — reminds me when to take them. Sigh.

They say that age is only a number, but youthful intentions leave quickly when you receive that AARP card in the mail. It's ironic. When you're young, you imagine grownups having all the answers. But now that my odometer is turning over, I find myself asking more questions than I ever did when I was a kid. Seriously, when did we all go from jive talk to Tik Tok? Or from valley girl to virtual reality? It seems while my age has advanced, so has the world around me. I'm not saying I'm dumb, I just wish I was as smart as all my devices.

It's noted that with age comes wisdom, but if I'm being perfectly honest, I still can't solve a Rubik's Cube no matter how hard I try. But I am lucky though. In 50 years I need only one hand to count all my regrets in life. So while I'm realizing that I'm not as young as I used to be, I never have to act my age. And my childish wonder? That doesn't end with a number.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0