Brad Molloy: The uncovering of Easter eggs

“On Easter, let the happy thoughts multiply like rabbits.”

— Mr. Rogers

It's Easter, my friends, which is a holiday of celebration. For Christians it's the day of Resurrection and for those carrying colorful baskets a day of having a rabbit hide eggs filled with candy all over the yard.

Personally I don't care how you choose to spend this day, but I do think we need to have a talk about the elephant in the room. Or in this case the bunny in the backyard. You may be thinking “Bradley, you're not going to go all Elmer Fudd on the poor Easter Bunny, are you?” Yes, yes I am!

You see, unbeknownst to most of us there is a seedy underbelly to this fluffy fellow and it's high time the long arm of the law reached out and nabbed the long ears of the rabbit. Don't get me wrong, I watched and loved "The Sopranos" just like everyone else, but that doesn't mean I condone organized crime in real life, quite the contrary. But one needs only look at the facts to quickly come to the same conclusion that I present to you today.

Rabbits, by and large, do not lay eggs. That's science we can all agree on. At least I'm pretty sure they don't. I never really paid a whole lot of attention in biology class. Still, if that's true, then tell me where is Peter Cottontail getting his supply if not from some sort of underworld egg cartel? We've all heard the name Pablo Escobar but what of his even more reclusive cousin Pablo Eggstobar? Silence!

And how, pray tell, is the Easter Bunny even paying for all these eggs in the first place? Is there some sort of undiscovered side hustle with the Tooth Fairy going on? In contrast, we're always hearing about Santa Claus and his elves at the North Pole making toys, so at least that supply chain checks out, but we never seem to question the origins of the hollowed-out milk chocolate rabbits or those jelly beans that get hidden from us, now do we? No. We just take everything at face value and look the other way.

In fact, the only time anyone even mentions anything sinister on Easter is if they are speaking of Peeps, which we can all agree should be criminalized and those who think otherwise should be institutionalized for their own good because nothing is more of a cry for help than witnessing someone eating sugar-coated sandpaper. And not to be insensitive, but the same fate should bestow those who give out spiced jelly beans instead of the fruity kind. Listen, if I wanted to chew something minty, I'll just roll out a dollop of toothpaste onto my tongue and call it a day.

So be on the lookout for Peter Cottontail, and maybe this year we can bring this basket bandit to justice. And, if you're not sure where to begin your search, I've been told he can usually be found hopping somewhere down the bunny trail.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

