Brad Molloy: Time to get your Irish on

“If you work, if you wait, you will find the place where the four-leaf clovers grow.”

— Ella Higginson

Here we are almost into the middle of March, and as we come to the center, we have both a premonition and a party to look forward to.

The first of course is to always beware the dreaded Ides of March. This little tagline comes to us from the ancient Romans. You know the ones. Those were the same people that thought using letters instead of numbers would be a great way to confuse just about everyone as to what year it was and also to give inspiration to future tattoo artists that would use them in their work centuries later. Seriously, does anyone in their right mind know what MMXXII even stands for? I know I don't and I just wrote it.

Shakespeare took things a step further by creating a scene in one of his plays that would associate March 15 with the death of Julius Caesar, and of course all students have had to translate his dying words of “Et tu, Brute?” Granted there was no "CSI Italy" back then, so who knows if any of this is factually accurate. What I do know is that if someone close to me decided to skewer me with a sword I think my initial reaction would be to scream something a bit more vulgar or at least let out an impassioned “Ouch.” before I started pointing fingers. Good or bad, either way the ides has since had a dark cloud lingering overhead. So, if you feel nostalgic for Caesar but don't feel like eating a salad, or lending your ears, then allow yourself to pour out a little spirit in honor of the fallen general. When you're done marking your condolences feel free to then raise your glass, because two days later it's going to be St. Patrick's Day.

Speaking for myself as an Irishman, I can say that St. Paddy's Day has always been a truly glorious time not least of which is because a Reuben just happens to be one of my favorite sandwiches ever invented. It's also one of those glorious days that is just a logistical nightmare for Sharon in H.R. because I tend to wear T-shirts with phrases written on them like “Kiss me, I'm Irish” which apparently is frowned upon in the office and typically ends up with me having to attend another harassment seminar. Though from past experience I can begrudgingly attest to the fact that no one has ever puckered up just because I decided to wear a green shirt.

And don't feel as though you can't participate in this holiday just because you're not of Irish descent. St. Patrick's Day is an equal opportunity celebration. Even if your last name is Santiago we can all enjoy the day and then, in unison, we can all also regret drinking excessive amounts of green beer. Which, now that I'm thinking about it, perhaps the Ides should be given a rebranding, because it's the St. Patrick's Day hangover that you really have to be weary of come March 18.

