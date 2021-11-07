Brad Molloy: Time to swap the outdoor chores

“Winter is coming”

— "Game of Thrones"

Friends, I know we make all sorts of choices in our everyday lives. What to have for dinner, what to wear, or even what to get at the grocery store. But now we have to make a really tough call. Do we go into the shed and swap out the lawnmower for the snowblower, or do we hold out till the bitter end in the hopes of getting a few more cuts in?

You may be thinking because of the colder weather as of late that this judgment would be easy, but emotions are running high because when you decide to gas up and test out the snow blower you are essentially surrendering to the fact that the nice weather of summer is a thing of the past and are basically wagering that the snow is soon to fly.

I wish I had a simple solution for us all, but unfortunately I don't. What I do know is that the minute I drain the gas from the mower and fill up the Toro, the sun will somehow reawaken and any signs of frost will melt along with my ambition. It's all a gamble really and the sad part is no matter how you decide to bet you're never really a winner, because if everything runs according to plan you still have outdoor chores to do. What can I say? Change is never easy though sometimes it's necessary.

Case in point, the new city fire station is up and running. You would think that improving our safety net as a community would be a decision without debate, there were still some that argued the point nonetheless, from the location to the actual design of the structure. Luckily the smart money went with the idea that the building that houses the vehicles, equipment and people that keep all our homes from being destroyed should be as modern and up to date as possible. I wouldn't want to call 9-1-1 and be told that the tanker truck can't make it to the scene because it's stuck in the basement. (A scenario that was getting precariously close to happening.)

I'd even go a step further and say that if our rescue workers wanted a tiki bar and patio addition out back I'd be more than happy to pay my share of taxes to accommodate, because I'm not about to split hairs with people that don't debate whether or not to walk into a burning building when the call comes in. And it's not like we're losing anything. The former station will be housing the new ambulance service and the police department will be getting a little more leg room, as well. I'm no gambler, but to me this sounds like a win-win, and I really like those odds. Now excuse me while I go roll the dice on the lawnmower.

