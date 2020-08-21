Brower: History shows we can make social justice progress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I trust each one of us can agree that societal changes have happened during our lives and our grandparents’ lives. Cars, televisions, computers, as well as world wars and the atom bomb, which was dropped on Hiroshima when I was 1 month old, are dynamic situations that prompted profound changes in human society. What is “normal” today was not normal at all in my grandmother’s day, or during most of my life. Consider the following facts to understand the “universality” of social justice changes that benefit every one of us today.

1. In 1900, when my grandmother was born, 80% of the world population was serf, peasant or slave and did not have the right to vote or legal protection.

2. Though voting rights were expanding throughout the world at that time, to a large extent only white men who owned land could vote. Most men and women were “owned” by their traditions, such as “share crop,” in which peasants, serfs and former slaves gave a portion of their crops to the “lords” who owned the land.

3. Peasants, serfs and slaves did not have legal “rights” to life and liberty.