Butler and Schenck: Stay home and stop the spread

In the last few days our county has seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. We are seeing firsthand that our community is not immune to this potentially devastating virus that has spread quickly throughout the world. In just a few short weeks our state has seen over 170,000 people test positive for this virus and over 8,000 people lose their lives, mostly in New York City and in the downstate area.

With the significant increase in positive cases in our area over the past week, it is now more important than ever that we in our local community avoid unnecessary contact with others and practice social distancing strategies. Our elderly population and those with underlying health issues are most vulnerable to serious illness from this virus and each one of us must do our part to prevent the spread. Many of us will likely carry the COVID-19 virus without developing any sign of illness; however, it can still be spread to others and have a devastating outcome like we saw this week with our county’s first death related to this invisible killer.