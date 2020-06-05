Butler: Police leaders must go beyond lip service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The membership of the Central New York Association of Chiefs of Police, an organization comprised of law enforcement executives and professionals from 11 counties within the central New York area wishes to provide a unified statement emphatically condemning the actions of the former Minneapolis police officer’s involved in the tragic and senseless death of Mr. George Floyd and offer the Floyd family our deepest condolences.

In unfortunate situations like this we would normally caution against making quick judgments involving unnecessary or excessive uses of force; however, what each of us observed on the video surrounding the actions/inactions leading up to Mr. Floyd’s death are inconsistent and perverse to our training, our expectations, as well as the oath we each swear to and the honor that is bestowed upon us when we place the shield upon our chest pledging to protect those that cannot protect themselves.