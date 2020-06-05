Butler: Police leaders must go beyond lip service

The membership of the Central New York Association of Chiefs of Police, an organization comprised of law enforcement executives and professionals from 11 counties within the central New York area wishes to provide a unified statement emphatically condemning the actions of the former Minneapolis police officer’s involved in the tragic and senseless death of Mr. George Floyd and offer the Floyd family our deepest condolences.
In unfortunate situations like this we would normally caution against making quick judgments involving unnecessary or excessive uses of force; however, what each of us observed on the video surrounding the actions/inactions leading up to Mr. Floyd’s death are inconsistent and perverse to our training, our expectations, as well as the oath we each swear to and the honor that is bestowed upon us when we place the shield upon our chest pledging to protect those that cannot protect themselves.
We as law enforcement leaders must inspire each officer under our command to act with courage and conviction every single day. We must also understand that we all have a duty to intervene, and will continue to have zero tolerance for observed inequities. We as leaders accomplish these basic virtues by setting high expectations and maintaining accountability through continual policy review and amendments that adjust with the change of societal needs, as well as consistent and updated training opportunities coupled with persistent and positive engagement with the community that we serve.
The death of Mr. Floyd, as unconscionable as it was, has sparked a movement in this country that must not be lost with hollow lip service. We must seize this opportunity and continue to move forward with sustained and actionable measures that ensure we continue on the path of healing through understanding of one another which will be accomplished by having those uncomfortable and sometimes difficult conversations.
Part of being a courageous leader is to not make excuses and to apologize when necessary. We are sorry for the actions of the few who taint our righteous and noble profession and promise to engage in mutual endeavors in each of our respective communities.
In closing, there have been many examples across our great nation of peaceful protests that we know will lead to meaningful dialogue and change. These examples prove that a path forward can occur without violence or destruction of property and we implore these successes be the example moving forward.
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler wrote this column on behalf of the Central New York Association of Chiefs of Police. He is currently the president of that organization.
