Cardin: Comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill is essential

The rate of daily new COVID-19 cases is now more than 150,000 new cases per day — five times the 30,000 new cases per day reported in the spring and more than twice the 60,000 per day reported in the summer. Unlike those times, when outbreaks were largely regional, we are now experiencing nationwide outbreaks at a record pace. Due to this onslaught of COVID-19 cases, many communities are facing health care worker staffing shortages and full emergency rooms.

It is outrageous that the Republican leadership has stalled progress on a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill, despite the obvious and growing need. There is no excuse for Congress failing to adequately confront the public health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.

This is not a time for small measures. As part of a larger package, Congress must get serious about helping small businesses. We support our local communities across the country by supporting our small businesses, many of which are in desperate straits right now.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has reimposed new restrictions to control the spread of the virus. The cost of these necessary measures will fall most heavily on small businesses in the food services, hospitality and events, and travel and tourism industries, which are the most reliant on large gatherings to make a profit.