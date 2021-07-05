Carter: Anonymous donors should stay that way

Which brings me to my second reason for agreeing, reluctantly, with the majority. NAACP v. Alabama arose under special circumstances, but the problem is more general. This is not a world in which civil rights protesters are routinely fired from jobs, have their houses torched, and dragged into the woods and murdered. It is in a world in which people try to punish each other for espousing controversial views. Not just criticize — punish. That the punishments are far smaller than those that led to NAACP v. Alabama doesn’t mean they’re not punishments.

In this sense, the close link between the right of public association and the right to associate privately may be viewed as a prophylactic approach to protecting constitutional rights. If the names of donors must be disclosed, there are people who won’t give. If this weren’t true, there would be no reason for the plaintiffs to litigate the case.