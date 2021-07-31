Cayuga County Health Department: Dispelling myths about COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine fact vs. fiction:
• Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe because the drug companies made them so quickly.
o Fact: All vaccines in the United States undergo strict regulations and clinical studies. All steps of development and study were completed and subsequently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in response to the pandemic.
• Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine will make me sick with the virus.
o Fact: None of the three FDA-authorized vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna) are manufactured with live virus. You may develop symptoms after you receive your vaccine, such as fatigue, chills, a mild fever, or a headache, but these are a part of your body’s natural immune response, which is a good thing! It means your body is building up its immunity against COVID-19 and protecting you against the virus.
• Fiction: Herd immunity will protect me from COVID-19.
o Fact: At least 75% of the population need to have received the vaccination to attain herd immunity (community immunity). Currently, only 48% of Cayuga County residents are fully immunized. If you are eligible, go get your vaccine!
• Fiction: I’ve had COVID-19 already so I can’t get it again and I don’t need to get the vaccine.
o Fact: A person who had COVID-19 was infected with one version of the virus. It has mutated over time. Currently, the three available vaccines help protect a person against the multiple versions of the virus from serious illness and death. Your best chance at avoiding infection to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
• Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured using aborted fetuses.
o Fact: The three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J, were created using fetal cell lines from 60 years ago. Abortions were not conducted to develop these vaccines. So, when you receive the vaccine, there are no aborted fetus cells being injected into your arm.
o Global leaders including Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict recommended and received the COVID vaccine. In January 2021, Pope Francis stated that people have a moral obligation to receive one of the new coronavirus vaccines as soon as possible.
• Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine is going to alter my DNA.
o Fact: None of the three FDA-authorized vaccines change or interact with your DNA. The material inside the vaccine delivers instructions to our immune cells to begin building antibodies against the COVID-19 virus, but the materials in the vaccine never enter the nucleus of our cells (which is where our DNA is).
• Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine affects fertility so I’m not going to get it if I’m pregnant or planning to be pregnant in the future.
o Fact: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that all pregnant women, have access to the vaccine. Women are encouraged to discuss with their health care provider to make informed decisions. The CDC states there is no evidence that any of the vaccines cause female or male fertility issues.