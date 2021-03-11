Cayuga County Health Department: Get vaccine if you can, where you can

The Cayuga County Health Department has been actively vaccinating Cayuga County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine since the beginning of January. As of the afternoon of Tuesday, March 9, the Cayuga County Health Department has administered 7,884 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Since receiving our first shipment of vaccine in January, we have followed the New York State Vaccine Rollout Program, a phased approach to vaccine distribution. Each week when receiving vaccine, we have been directed by NYS to focus on certain segments of the eligibility groups. We thank our community partners who have supported us with identifying those who are eligible and offered assistance with signing people up for appointments.
The Cayuga County Health Department takes pride in administering vaccines during these unprecedented times. For years, staff in our department have planned for and hosted clinics and drills in an effort to test our skills routinely so we would be prepared. Now we have the chance to highlight our skills and expertise and we are pleased to have the opportunity to serve our community.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the sites that have hosted our clinics: Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Port Byron schools and Southern Cayuga schools. Not only did you offer up your buildings, but your staff supported our efforts in a variety of ways including making sure parking lots and sidewalks were plowed, providing us with computers and internet, to having staff volunteer in certain positions within the clinic. In addition, we would like to thank county and city workers and others who have volunteered to work at our clinics in a variety of roles to support our efforts. Our sincerest appreciation goes out to everyone who has played a role in making these clinics a success.
Last Friday, March 5, we hosted our first clinic in the Fingerlakes Mall. This site will be more of a permanent location for us and will offer us the greatest variety for clinics dates and times. We are occupying the storefront in the back of the mall, between the movie theater and RV store, previously occupied by various retailers including Chappell’s, Peebles, Steve and Barry’s, and most recently where Spirit Halloween sets up seasonally.
This week our staff, in collaboration with the Auburn Fire Department, are taking our vaccine supply out to residents of senior housing complexes. The idea and concept of mobile clinics are not new and are something we have planned for and executed in the past with the flu vaccine, but until recently we had not been given permission from NYS to do so with the COVID vaccine.
Local health departments now have the freedom and flexibility to welcome anyone who is eligible for vaccine through our clinics. We also are aware that NYS expanded eligibility on Wednesday, March 10, and will again on Wednesday, March 17. When we have more information available we will be sure to communicate that to the public. All of these changes are exciting and we hope that with these changes, our vaccine allotments will increase so we can more quickly vaccinate our residents.
The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and the NYS mass vaccination sites to get an appointment. To make the most efficient use of our vaccines, we do ask that if you are on a number of wait lists or if you have appointments scheduled at multiple locations, that once you receive the vaccine, you remove your name or cancel other appointments that you will not need.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer