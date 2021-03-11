Cayuga County Health Department: Get vaccine if you can, where you can

Last Friday, March 5, we hosted our first clinic in the Fingerlakes Mall. This site will be more of a permanent location for us and will offer us the greatest variety for clinics dates and times. We are occupying the storefront in the back of the mall, between the movie theater and RV store, previously occupied by various retailers including Chappell’s, Peebles, Steve and Barry’s, and most recently where Spirit Halloween sets up seasonally.

This week our staff, in collaboration with the Auburn Fire Department, are taking our vaccine supply out to residents of senior housing complexes. The idea and concept of mobile clinics are not new and are something we have planned for and executed in the past with the flu vaccine, but until recently we had not been given permission from NYS to do so with the COVID vaccine.

Local health departments now have the freedom and flexibility to welcome anyone who is eligible for vaccine through our clinics. We also are aware that NYS expanded eligibility on Wednesday, March 10, and will again on Wednesday, March 17. When we have more information available we will be sure to communicate that to the public. All of these changes are exciting and we hope that with these changes, our vaccine allotments will increase so we can more quickly vaccinate our residents.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and the NYS mass vaccination sites to get an appointment. To make the most efficient use of our vaccines, we do ask that if you are on a number of wait lists or if you have appointments scheduled at multiple locations, that once you receive the vaccine, you remove your name or cancel other appointments that you will not need.

