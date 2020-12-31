Cayuga County health director Cuddy deserves many thanks

As the Cayuga County Clerk I work alongside capable and dedicated department heads. We help each other in many ways; we problem solve and work cooperatively through tough times. Over the last few years, it has been especially challenging due to the many changes in leadership on the 6th floor, and as a group we rely on communications between us to come up with helpful solutions as to how best to deliver services to the public. As we close out this year, I have had so many thoughts about the changes we’ve all had to make to adjust to living through a global pandemic.
I realized that since February, there is one department head that has not had a minute of rest. I am writing this letter of sincere thanks and appreciation for Kathleen Cuddy, our County Public Health Director. I often say that it’s a good thing we don’t have a crystal ball because I am pretty sure that if Kathleen Cuddy had one, she would have jumped aboard a spaceship to another galaxy by now!
While there are billions of people that have been affected and sacrificed so much as a result of Covid, in Cayuga County, Kathleen Cuddy is one person who has been working on solutions since Day 1, at a time when most of us didn’t have any idea of how much work and coordination would be required to deal with a pandemic.
Her work has never ceased. She has worked non-stop, sacrificed countless hours with her family, and continues to do her absolute best to oversee the development of best practices, creation of months and months of schedules and sites for testing, hiring and training staff, using social media to educate and inform, answering unending voicemails and emails, and giving daily communications to the public on the status of Covid in Cayuga County. And she has had the extremely tough job of being the bearer of bad news since February. That in itself is a heavy and difficult responsibility. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that she has had many sleepless nights, and has faced multiple predicaments that are unimaginable.
Kathleen Cuddy is the last person who would ever want attention to go her way. But here it is Kathleen. I am sure I am speaking for all of your colleagues at the county when I say that you deserve to be Cayuga County Person of the Year. While I am not sure if there is such a title, (if not, there should be) and this year my vote goes to you!
Kathleen, thank you for helping every single family who called for assistance. Thank you for trying your very best to handle all of the challenges that pop up on a daily basis. You have managed to do this week after week, month after month, and at this time there is still no bright light at the end of the tunnel. You deserve many, many thanks. God Bless you and your family.
Sue Dwyer is Cayuga County Clerk