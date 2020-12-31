Cayuga County health director Cuddy deserves many thanks

As the Cayuga County Clerk I work alongside capable and dedicated department heads. We help each other in many ways; we problem solve and work cooperatively through tough times. Over the last few years, it has been especially challenging due to the many changes in leadership on the 6th floor, and as a group we rely on communications between us to come up with helpful solutions as to how best to deliver services to the public. As we close out this year, I have had so many thoughts about the changes we’ve all had to make to adjust to living through a global pandemic.

I realized that since February, there is one department head that has not had a minute of rest. I am writing this letter of sincere thanks and appreciation for Kathleen Cuddy, our County Public Health Director. I often say that it’s a good thing we don’t have a crystal ball because I am pretty sure that if Kathleen Cuddy had one, she would have jumped aboard a spaceship to another galaxy by now!

While there are billions of people that have been affected and sacrificed so much as a result of Covid, in Cayuga County, Kathleen Cuddy is one person who has been working on solutions since Day 1, at a time when most of us didn’t have any idea of how much work and coordination would be required to deal with a pandemic.