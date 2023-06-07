Over the course of my law enforcement career, I have seen many changes that have impacted the work that those individuals in the criminal justice field do. Changes in technology, drug trends, the condition of community mental health, and actual laws that our agency enforces are some of the primary areas that come to mind. As a result, the county’s Sheriff’s Office has continuously needed to react to these societal changes and in many cases, deploy our resources in different ways to fulfill our mission and work to secure a safe community.

One area that hasn’t changed, and never will, is the need for law enforcement agencies to have the trust of the public they serve to be successful in their goals. This is not only the case for the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, but also a requirement for any agency that provides police services. This is a core necessity for any Sheriff’s Office or Police Department, regardless of size or location. I have learned that this is a critical piece to successful policing in our community and I have worked to the best of my ability to lead our Sheriff’s Office in a way that continually strives to build and maintain that trust. Our mission statement mandates this effort, ending with the statement “The Sheriff’s Office is committed to utilizing community partnerships to accomplish this mission and to maintain the trust and respect of those we serve.” Not only does our mission statement charge us with working in a manner to build and maintain public trust, the larger community we serve has an expectation that we will do just that.

Maintaining the trust and respect of those residents that live in and visit Cayuga County is certainly a priority for me and the members of your Sheriff’s Office. Yes, your Sheriff’s Office. It is not mine. It does not belong to the men and women that work alongside me. The Sheriff’s Office belongs to each and every person we serve. Leading your Sheriff’s Office is not a responsibility that I take lightly. I am honored to be elected by the public to this position. Leading this law enforcement agency, I know that I have a primary role in maintaining the trust of those we serve throughout the county. I also know that building and maintaining trust is a two-way street. With this understanding I have worked to utilize many community partnerships to accomplish this, just as our mission statement outlines.

I am proud of the many strong working relationships that your Sheriff’s Office has built and maintains with outside organizations and individuals that assist us in the work we do. I am especially thankful for the work our community partners do with the Community Collaborative Advisement Committee (CCAC). This working group was created in early 2022 as an initiative that was recommended during the development of the county’s 2021 Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. The primary goals of the CCAC are to:

• Provide public feedback about Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement services and practices.

• Advise of any public concerns regarding how the CCSO delivers its responsibilities.

• Advise of any public concerns that need to be addressed by CCSO leadership or designated representatives.

• Recommend new programs, services, and initiatives that are needed to address community needs and/or concerns.

• Provide a conduit for the Sheriff’s Office to address concerns that may present issues or objectives that can be addressed and discussed by the public.

• Serve as a conduit that will enable the CCSO to provide pertinent information to the community regarding its law enforcement practices while any communications that can serve as public education regarding reasons why the CCSO serves the public in the manner that it does.

The current members of the CCAC include:

• Kathleen Aguilar – Community member – Agriculture / Education Advocate

• The Honorable James Basile – Cayuga County Legislator

• William Berry – Community member and Auburn Enlarged City School District DEI Consultant

• Bryan Bush – Peer Recovery Support Advocate

• Joshua Czyz – Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain

• Deputy Brian Kelly – Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office

• Corporal Ben Laderer – Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office

• The Honorable Brian Muldrow – Cayuga County Legislator

• Travis Poole – Cayuga County Fire, Rescue EMS Coordinator and Auburn Fireman

• Brian Schenck – Cayuga County Sheriff

• Dr. Shari Weiss – Director of the Cayuga Community Health Network

This group has met a number of times since its formation to work on the goals of this type of community/law enforcement collaboration while exploring ways to make our community safer. The initiative continues to be a work in progress. We are working on ways to expand community membership in an effort to provide meaningful platforms for additional public feedback and two-way communication between the Sheriff’s Office and the public.

We hope to hold informal public meetings throughout Cayuga County in the near future. This initiative will allow the public to meet the members of the committee and have the ability to share feedback and ideas with members of the Sheriff’s Office while learning about our work and public safety responsibilities we have.

A tab on our agency website at cayugacounty.us/155/Sheriffs-Office (scroll down after opening the home page) has been created to provide information about the CCAC that will eventually include meeting minutes; information about the work we are doing, as well as information relative to contacting members of our committee.

I continue to look forward to partnering with the members of this group and remain committed to the public we serve; continuously working to earn your trust and respect. Securing a safe community takes a community-wide effort. The members of our Sheriff’s Office and I cannot do it alone. I appreciate the commitment of the members of the CCAC as partners to accomplish our goals.

As always, please feel free to contact me with any feedback, ideas, questions, or concerns at Sheriff@cayugacounty.us or (315) 253-3991.