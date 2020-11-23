Cayuga County sheriff: How the governor and I agree

Last week I released a statement confirming that members of our sheriff’s office would not be enforcing the governor’s recent order to limit the size of gatherings at private residences to 10 or less. My decision to confirm this came after numerous community residents and the media contacted me to determine how we would handle this order. I would like to further clarify why our sheriff’s office will not be taking any enforcement action in this area.
But first, I would like to explain that I recognize the need for each and every one of us to limit the number of people we come into contact with. COVID-19 is real and I have seen just how difficult and dangerous it can be for those that contract the virus. Two people close to me have become very ill as a result of COVID and ultimately had to be hospitalized, one in intensive care. I am also aware that this virus can be deadly, especially to the elderly and those with underlying health issues. For those reasons we all need to do our part to limit our contact with others, wear face coverings when in close contact and wash our hands regularly. I personally recognize my responsibility and have taken personal steps to limit my contact with others, including reducing the number of people at my Thanksgiving celebration this year.
The Governor and I agree. We all should keep the size of our gatherings small, including those at private residences; however, his order for law enforcement to take enforcement action at private homes is not possible. His order comes with no enforcement mechanism, no available charge or sanction, no ability to enter one’s home to count guests. Unlike an actual law it does not provide the ability for the police to arrest or even obtain a warrant with probable cause due to the number of people present. If our officers responded to an alleged gathering of 20 people in a home today, we could not obtain a warrant to enter, there is no charge that could be brought against the host or occupants, and no path to prosecute and levy any penalty or fine. The Constitution also clearly protects each and every one of us from search and seizure by the government, especially in our homes, absent a warrant obtained with probable cause that a crime has been committed. I stand committed to protecting the Constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy.
Finally, we do not have the resources to enforce gathering limits at private homes. Our deputy sheriffs are answering numerous calls for service each day and are often stretched thin. It would just not be possible for us to do this, even if we legally could.
I am also aware that our health care system is currently strained and lacking resources not only across the United States, but here at home, due to treatment and testing related to COVID-19. By reducing the spread, we keep our health care workers available for other urgent health needs.
I urge the Governor to stop implying that local law enforcement is not doing their job by refusing to “enforce” this order when it clearly is not legally or practically possible. Instead, let’s work together to send the right message that people should in fact limit gathering sizes and why, instead of trying to mandate the impossible. It is my hope that everyone we serve follows safe practices to protect not only ourselves, but others.
Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff
