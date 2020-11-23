Cayuga County sheriff: How the governor and I agree

Last week I released a statement confirming that members of our sheriff’s office would not be enforcing the governor’s recent order to limit the size of gatherings at private residences to 10 or less. My decision to confirm this came after numerous community residents and the media contacted me to determine how we would handle this order. I would like to further clarify why our sheriff’s office will not be taking any enforcement action in this area.

But first, I would like to explain that I recognize the need for each and every one of us to limit the number of people we come into contact with. COVID-19 is real and I have seen just how difficult and dangerous it can be for those that contract the virus. Two people close to me have become very ill as a result of COVID and ultimately had to be hospitalized, one in intensive care. I am also aware that this virus can be deadly, especially to the elderly and those with underlying health issues. For those reasons we all need to do our part to limit our contact with others, wear face coverings when in close contact and wash our hands regularly. I personally recognize my responsibility and have taken personal steps to limit my contact with others, including reducing the number of people at my Thanksgiving celebration this year.

