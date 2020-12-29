Cayuga County sheriff: Many bright spots in a difficult year

As this year is quickly coming to an end, I can’t help but look back on 2020 and be thankful that it is over. I would guess the majority would agree with me that this past year has been one of the more challenging and difficult periods of our lifetime. The COVID pandemic, a divisive election cycle and strained police community relations across our country have been at the top of the list of issues that I would like to see put behind us. While there is light at the end of the tunnel in addressing them, it is clear to me that we will still be facing related challenges far into 2021 and beyond.
It is easy for me to look back over the last 12 months and highlight the negative. However, there are also many reasons for me to be thankful and positive due in large part to the incredible people in our community. People that supported our sheriff’s office in so many ways that included numerous acts of kindness, closely partnering with us to continue addressing challenges related to local police community relations, and those that have assisted us in addressing issues related to the current health pandemic, just to name a few.
Countless individuals and businesses in Cayuga County made sure that members of our agency had the equipment needed to safely do our jobs throughout the year by donating face coverings, including some made by hand, hand sanitizer and face shields when we were unable to procure them in a timely manner. Countless others left food, coffee and treats for our staff as they continued to provide law enforcement and custody services around the clock as they do each day. We also received an overwhelming number of cards and notes of encouragement and thanks, many from children throughout our area. Donations of quilts for us to distribute to those in need and Junior Deputy Badges from our Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association to allow for numerous children to be “deputized” throughout the year. Backpacks filled with school supplies to donate to children that might not otherwise have them. Visor clips that included blessings to keep our deputies safe and give them courage and strength. Donations of Girl Scout cookies (wow are they addicting), bottled water and more. To each and every one of you — thank you. Your kind acts had a greater impact than you will ever know.
Another point of positivity for me in a difficult year came from the ongoing partnership among our sheriff’s office, the Auburn Police Department and our local social justice organizations. While many municipalities throughout the United States witnessed increasing strain between their police agencies and people of color, our community continued to work on a Connecting Bridges initiative to build trust and understanding. The Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, our local chapter of the NAACP and the Auburn Human Rights Commission continue to work closely with us to build a better community for all. I am proud and thankful for our partnerships and your willingness to work together. It is my belief that our work in 2020 and beyond can and will serve as a model for others. To Bill Berry of the HTCJP, as well as Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson with the NAACP, thank you for attending some of our training to learn about what we in law enforcement do and your willingness to continue making our Connecting Bridges initiatives successful. While our work continues, I am confident that we have built a foundation that can allow for continued success moving forward. Thank you, as well, to everyone involved in this ongoing initiative.
While we at the sheriff’s office have faced many COVID-related challenges this year, our local Cayuga County Health Department has been there to assist us every step of the way. Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and her staff have and continue to work tirelessly throughout the year to assist us in maintaining the health and well being of our staff, our inmate population and the public that both of our departments serve. I would like to commend and thank Kathleen Cuddy, her staff, and the doctors, nurses and health care workers on the front lines for the work you are doing every day to address the pandemic. To see how you have all stepped up to answer the call, going above and beyond each day, proves just how fortunate we are in Cayuga County to have such dedicated health care workers in our community. Unfortunately, it appears that this situation will continue to get worse before it gets better. It is more important than ever that each one of us work to limit the spread of COVID for the health and safety of everyone.
Finally, I would like to thank the men and women that partner with me at our sheriff’s office. Your dedication over the past year was another point of positivity for me. Every new day brings unexpected challenges and I am continually encouraged by your willingness to step up and meet them head on. As I look back on 2020, I couldn’t be prouder and more encouraged by your commitment to complete our mission to secure a safe community and maintain the trust and respect of those we serve, even in such a challenging year. I look forward to continuing our work moving into the New Year and doing all we can to enhance the quality of life for all in Cayuga County.
While it is easy to look back on 2020 and see the negative, I can also look back and see many things that fall into the positive category. In addition to those that I previously mentioned, there are so many others that went above and beyond to make a difficult year a bit brighter. If you look back you will see them. Volunteers, essential workers, service providers, those providing acts of kindness and more. They may not be as easy to see; however, they are clearly there, incredible people doing incredible things. I hope that you can take a moment to look back on this year and find some bright spots in the darkness as well. We live in a great community and I am glad to call it my home. I wish you all the best as we move into the New Year.
Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff