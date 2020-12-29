Cayuga County sheriff: Many bright spots in a difficult year

As this year is quickly coming to an end, I can’t help but look back on 2020 and be thankful that it is over. I would guess the majority would agree with me that this past year has been one of the more challenging and difficult periods of our lifetime. The COVID pandemic, a divisive election cycle and strained police community relations across our country have been at the top of the list of issues that I would like to see put behind us. While there is light at the end of the tunnel in addressing them, it is clear to me that we will still be facing related challenges far into 2021 and beyond.

It is easy for me to look back over the last 12 months and highlight the negative. However, there are also many reasons for me to be thankful and positive due in large part to the incredible people in our community. People that supported our sheriff’s office in so many ways that included numerous acts of kindness, closely partnering with us to continue addressing challenges related to local police community relations, and those that have assisted us in addressing issues related to the current health pandemic, just to name a few.