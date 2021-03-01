Cayuga County sheriff: Staff have stepped up during pandemic

Until a recent outbreak of COVID-19 within our facility, our jail had been nearly free of the virus since the pandemic began. Only one other inmate earlier this year had been confirmed positive and it was known at the time he was admitted to our facility. A 14-day isolation of this individual per our protocols established at the start of the pandemic kept this inmate from spreading the virus any further. It is not known how this latest COVID spread originated.

I am pleased to report that the current situation related to the virus at our jail was contained to one housing area being shared by all of the inmates that were found to be positive. Working with the state Commission of Correction and Cayuga County Health Department, our staff quickly isolated the area and worked on additional procedures to prevent the spread into the rest of our facility, as well as address any health needs of the inmates in that housing pod. In-house COVID testing of our inmate population and staff was immediately conducted as our health department had previously assisted us with training and supplies for our medical staff to make this possible. Fortunately, the majority of those that contracted COVID did not have any symptoms and those that did have them were found to be minor.

The purpose of my letter is to not only update you about the situation previously outlined but to commend the men and women of our custody division for how they have handled not only this situation, but also the day-to-day challenges they have and continue to face. It is hard to imagine just how difficult and dangerous their jobs are unless you see what they are tasked with doing behind the walls at the Public Safety Building. Absent COVID their duties are difficult enough. Add the task of dealing with the current pandemic and it has become even more dangerous and stressful. I am continually amazed at how these dedicated officers and our medical staff serve within our facility each day, maintaining security, and ultimately contributing to a safe community. Recently one of our custody officers was assaulted by an inmate and sustained injuries that included a broken ankle and leg. This member is currently recovering from surgery that was required to address the injury. As these men and women report to work each day, they know that they face this possibility. They selflessly come to work, carry out their duties, and risk their own safety. Many have recently had to provide supervision and medical care in the housing pod that was isolated due to COVID. As expected, these men and women have stepped up and performed their jobs, even when facing additional health risks.