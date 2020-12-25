Christmas column: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

In honor of Christmas, today we're reprinting perhaps the most famous editorial published in a newspaper. The words of Francis Pharcellus Church that appeared in an unsigned 1897 editorial in the The Sun, a New York newspaper, have inspired generations. Below are the words from the letter to the editor from 8-year-old Virgina O'Hanlon and the newspaper's response:

"DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.

"Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

"Papa says, 'If you see it in THE SUN it's so.'

"Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?

"VIRGINIA O'HANLON.

"115 WEST NINETY-FIFTH STREET."

VIRGINIA, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except [what] they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men's or children's, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.