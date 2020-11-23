Clarke: A grim terrorism reminder for Joe Biden

The shooting in Tehran also served to remind us of Iran's continuing hand in terrorism in Iraq. Perhaps not coincidentally, the assassination last August took place in front of the Tehran safe house of an Iraqi terrorist leader. That man, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, was also killed by the U.S. He was hit along with Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad by a U.S. drone strike.

Second, the United States, acting with its partners, is still conducting counterterrorism operations in areas where terrorists might have judged that they were secure and immune from U.S. justice. No other nation in the world could, or would, have been able to rescue one of its citizens 96 hours after being taken, by sending a commando team more than 3,000 miles supported by an air armada of specialized aircraft. The hit on al-Masri, coming 22 years to the day after the attacks on our Naibori and Dar es Salam embassies, also indicates yet again that neither Israel nor the United States cease to pursue terrorists who have killed their citizens, no matter how long it takes.

Third, focus as it must on the pandemic and rebuilding America's standing abroad, the Biden administration cannot afford to think terrorism is a risk of the past. In fetid ISIS refugee camps and detention centers in Iraq and Syria, the next generation of terrorists is being radicalized to seek their revenge.

Radical Islamist terrorism may largely be out of sight for Americans of late. It must not be out of mind.

Richard A. Clarke was the national coordinator for security and counterterrorism in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. He is the author of several books.

