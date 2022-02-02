Clerk's office: Cayuga County DREAMS for the 21st century

“DREAMS” is an acronym for a proposed Digital Records Electronic Access Management System. The project’s vision is to migrate Cayuga County’s legacy records to a digital, cloud-based solution. The proposed project makes sense in a time when the public and the staff need easy and quick access to public records.

Realizing that the county needed to make a significant change in Records Management, County Clerk Sue Dwyer put together a “DREAM Team” two years ago.

Cayuga County manages a records center which houses over 12,000 cubic square feet of records primarily stored on paper, microfilm, and historical books. More than 50 county departments depend on the storage of their respective records within this center.

The problem is these records are presently housed in what used to be the old Cayuga County Jail. Presently the center is 97% full. The building is aging. It has a leaky roof, an old electrical system, asbestos, and poor plumbing. It is not climate controlled and experiences extreme summer and winter temperatures, thereby accelerating records deterioration. It has no (dry) fire suppression system designed to protect these delicate and permanent records. It has no disaster recovery or backup capabilities in case of a catastrophic event. And, given all these issues, it still costs the county $22,168 annually just to turn the lights on.

The situation is timely and the county has a few options: The county could build or find a new location for the records center, or, as they did in Tompkins County 11 years ago when faced with the same predicament, they can approve a digital solution called DREAMS, which would allow the records center and historian’s office to move into the same office as the Cayuga County Clerk’s Office, and the county could sell or utilize that building for another purpose.

Change is required. It’s not a question of “if,” it is a question of ”when.”

What would be the benefits of going digital? Records could be preserved, protected, and disseminated efficiently by the public and county personnel. The county would be able to vacate a deteriorating building. It would improve county operations and eliminate paper. It would save office space and would allow for several complimentary departments to work together in one space. Records could be available 24/7 — possibly via a public portal. Amplified public usage could increase county revenues. The list goes on.

A cloud-based solution, known in the tech industry as “SaaS” (Software as a Service), would be strategic and simplified. There is minimal investment. Internal County IT labor is minimized. Cost is limited to software licensing and renewals. Support, cybersecurity, maintenance, etc., are included within the licensing framework. The solution would provide the county sustainability and scalability.

There are additional factors involved. Once the county records are digitized, DREAMS could assist in this capacity by leveraging a shared service methodology and enveloping other interested county municipalities into the model, requiring minimal resources.

So, how long would such an endeavor take to complete? From our research, we estimate it would involve a multi-phase, multi-year commitment of roughly four to five years. Partnerships with industry vendors and subcontractors would be crucial since the county does not have the internal resources to adequately address a project of this magnitude in such a brief timeframe.

What level and channels of funding will be required and/or available? The county preliminarily estimates the initial implementation cost to be in the $4 million range. This would address the core records center and not initially include any municipalities. However, project funding requirements cannot be entirely fleshed out until there are county approvals. Why? Without these approvals the project cannot officially engage with prospective vendors, receive binding quotes and develop a realistic financial picture.

The New York State Archives (NSYA) offers annual grants. We plan to partner with a local township and qualify for a shared services grant, involving higher funding levels (up to $150,000). These grants are limited and competitive — 67% of the 2020-21 grant recipients focused on records digitization, a NYS trend. Documented fiscal county support is a requirement for the grant. However, this individual level of funding would insufficiently fund the project.

Enter the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This pandemic-era resource would be the financial support for DREAMS. The county has received ARPA funding of $14.9 million. The DREAMS project team has formally requested part of this funding to support its project. Sooner than later this change will have to take place, and the taxpayers shouldn’t have to bear the cost in a year or two instead of using ARPA funds to get this done.

The County Legislature is at a crossroads. Will it decide to move into the 21st century? It is presently the Year 2022. We shall see.

Michael McNeill is manager of the Cayuga County Records Retention Center and Sue Dwyer is Cayuga County Clerk

