Commentary: Celebrate a special week with Auburn's East Hill Medical

Each August, the Health Center Advocacy Network and the National Association of Community Health Centers promote a celebration of this country’s 1,400 community health centers. Auburn’s own East Hill Medical Center and its practices are proud to be counted among them. This year the celebration will fall between Aug. 7 and 13, and promotes the chemistry of strong communities, appreciating the people the centers serve and highlighting outstanding dedicated staff. Many of East Hill’s staff have worked through the challenges of the recent years, assisting with testing and vaccination clinics all while continuing to provide essential routine and acute healthcare.

“We don’t just serve the community, we are part of the community. We’re delighted that we can have a positive impact on our neighbors,” CEO and President April Miles said.

East Hill Medical Center, made up of three primary care practices that serve adults and children, a dental office and a behavioral health department, serves an estimated 8,000 unique patients a year. Deemed as a Federally Qualified Health Center, East Hill must meet or exceed quality goals each year set by the federal government. Besides direct service to patients, East Hill Medical Center brings value to Cayuga County through partnerships, such as an upcoming COVID vaccine clinic for children later this month that is a collaboration with multiple community stakeholders.

“We look forward to growing our collaborations to ensure that all residents, whether they are our patients or not, have access to the quality of life they deserve,” Miles added.

Besides an opportunity to recognize the importance of East Hill’s impact in the community and on individuals, National Health Center Week is a time to show appreciation for the more then 60 employees who work there.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, we invite our community members to meet staff at the Metcalf location at 144 Genesee St. or the location that houses Summit Pediatrics and Duckett Family Medicine at 13 N. Fulton St. for a 30-minute walk downtown. East Hill Medical Center’s staff will walk to raise awareness of community health and remind the community that East Hill is here to ensure all residents have access to quality medical services.

Having operated for more than five decades, East Hill Medical Center started as a women’s health center in 1970. As times changed, so did East Hill. After a few name changes and an expansion of offerings, East Hill Medical Center has several service lines. East Hill Medical Center has three primary care office – Summit Pediatrics for newborn to 18 years old, Adult Medicine Office for 18 and older, and Duckett Family Medicine, 16 and older. The behavioral health department serves patients – adults and children - within these primary care offices to ensure they have access to care in a comfortable setting.

Summit Pediatrics serves as the school physician for several school districts in the county. East Hill Medical Center also has a family dental office, with a school-based dental program. These pieces work together as a part of a Federally Qualified Health Center. Community health centers aim to provide services to all populations in the community, regardless of insurance status, income level or other demographic information that may prevent individuals from seeking care they need. East Hill offers a sliding scale discount program and payment plan options for those who qualify to ensure people have access to the care they need. East Hill also offers evening hours to help increase access for those that may have barriers in their schedules. East Hill also offers nurse triaging for patients who call in with questions after hours to ensure people have access to care, even at home.

East Hill celebrates community health centers by promoting awareness of the services offered and reminding patients that they are a central part of the community health center.

East Hill believes that through excellent patient experience, it can support Cayuga County residents and those from surrounding communities in being their healthiest, Miles added.

For more information, visit our website www.easthillmedical.com or contact East Hill at (315) 253-8477.