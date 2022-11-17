Commentary: Political talking points are often misleading

I work with refugees, having three wonderful young, legal refugees from Afghanistan living with me. While they were lucky, there are millions who are not.

The U.S. is one of the hardest countries to get into. There are no "open borders," though sadly people have been finding ways for over 40 years under both Republican and Democrat presidencies to enter. When people are desperate, they take dangerous chances, like climbing fences and running across deserts, one woman said she ran across in bare feet through cacti carrying her baby because to stay in her beautiful homeland of Honduras meant certain death for her child.

We have a labor shortage due to retiring baby boomers and far fewer young people. Unemployment is way down and there simply aren't enough people to work these low paying jobs. Many young people are going into tech jobs. So, there is a need for people who fill the labor jobs type jobs right now.

I live in an area with thousands of immigrant farm workers. They work super hard and work long hours at difficult jobs that most of us could not do because it is skilled labor. They miss their families terribly and their homeland. Many are here to send money home for health care for sick family members and food for their children. They need a legal pathway to citizenship since they also help fill the labor shortage and provide much of our produce and milk.

Inflation is global due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The rest of the world, including Europe, is much harder hit. The United Kingdom’s is at 13.5% after a conservative prime minister cut taxes which made things worse. Turkey is over 80%!

Most Democrats don't want to take your guns, just make it more difficult for assault weapons to be used for mass murder. Most gun owners I know are responsible and practice good safety measures. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to require that for everyone?

Increasing the police force doesn't necessarily prevent the violence, they usually come in after the fact. Proactive, preventive measures are much more effective.

People in the top 1% paying 10% of their income could go a very long way in paying down our debt and they would still be ultra rich. People in the bottom 25% making $25,000 paying 10% of their income would not make much of an impact on the debt but would have a huge impact on their ability to pay for necessities. (And these are the jobs with the labor shortages, store clerks, restaurant workers, nursing home caretakers, grounds people, carpenters, etc.)

Abortion won't stop because of laws; it will go underground and be more dangerous for both mother and child. Health care, childcare, parent classes, more opportunities for adoptions, including open adoptions, father accountability, social services and easy access to birth control, not to mention, rape and incest investigations and prevention will be much more effective in actually preventing abortions.

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister of United Ministry of Aurora and founder of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.