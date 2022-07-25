Commentary: Small business recovery doesn't end with pandemic aid

It is a challenge for any small business owner to run a business. Trying to secure financing is even more difficult without the right support. Planning to grow your business and expand is even a more difficult task if you do not have a professional to discuss your plans with and help you make the appropriate business decisions. As an employer you are cognizant of the fact that your decisions also impact your workers and sometimes that is scary.

I’ve seen this firsthand with hundreds of entrepreneurs. Too many looked to succeed by any means necessary, even when it was deleterious to themselves and their business.

For example, one entrepreneur secured a high interest loan, tapped into their retirement savings, and used the cash to ramp up and stay operational. The monthly payments on the loan were greater than the income being generated – and the owner paid a great price financially. This does not have to be the case for yours.

When the Biden White House appointed me to lead the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Atlantic Region, I saw first-hand how SBA programs and resources were making a difference; pandemic-related programs, for example, injected $105 billion into New York State’s small business ecosystem.

Our traditional programs also make a huge impact by providing capital to small businesses looking to start, grow and expand. Last year in Upstate New York, the SBA guaranteed approximately $211.5 million in traditional loans to almost 430 small businesses that supported 3,700 jobs. Together, SBA traditional and pandemic relief programs are fueling our local and national economic recovery.

Moreover, SBA lending networks also provide microloans of up to $50,000 for startups all the way to working capital loans of up to $5 million. At every stage of a small business’ lifecycle, the SBA is there to help you grow.

SBA also offers technical assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs through its local resource partners. In 2021, SBA-funded counseling provided free training and technical assistance to almost 27,000 small businesses via Small Business Development Centers and Veterans Business Outreach Centers located at local colleges and universities.

Moreover, thanks to equitable investments by President Biden and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA-funded Women Business Centers are now located in every state of the nation too.

SBA also awarded $100 million in funding to eligible non-profits through the Community Navigators Pilot Program, designed to connect even more people in underserved areas to our programs and services, including Institute for Military & Veteran Families at Syracuse University, a hub with many spokes to serve local neighborhoods.

These new initiatives help SBA meet entrepreneurs and small businesses where there are, actively connecting them with funding, counseling, training, contracting and assistance. Our focus is Building a Better America through entrepreneurship -and while over $1.3 trillion in COVID economic aid programs have ended, you can still leverage SBA’s traditional lending programs to support your business needs.

Although many may not have heard of SBA until the pandemic, our Agency looks forward to servicing the millions of new businesses the Biden-Harris Administration supported, especially the brand new that have recently opened. In fact, in New York State during President Biden’s first year in office, residents applied to start more new businesses than in any other year in history and we look forward to helping them grow.

SBA is your business partner. We have a vested interest in helping you succeed. Your success is this nation’s success. Your businesses are the major employers in state and nation. You are providing needed products and services to other Americans. Your worker’s paychecks are then generating even more economic power in your communities that then supports your state’s economy. We are ready to help you succeed with below market rate capital, advice, and support. Let’s do this; let’s Build a Better America by reaching out to us via www.sba.gov/local-assistance for an SBA Resource Partner near you.